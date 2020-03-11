Log in
Media release: Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli succeeds Paul Norton as CFO

03/11/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Media release

St.Gallen, 11 March 2020

Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli succeeds Paul Norton as CFO

After 13 successful years, Paul Norton has announced he is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of the Helvetia Group. He will be succeeded by Dr Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli.

As a new strategy period approaches, Paul Norton has decided to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Helvetia Group as of 30 September 2020. He will be succeeded by Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli. To carry out various tasks and ensure an orderly handover, Paul Norton will stay on at the Helvetia Group until the end of August 2021, when he will take well-earned retirement. "After 13 years right on the front line, the time has come for me to begin a new chapter. I look back on these exciting and challenging years with both pride and satisfaction," Paul Norton explained. Philipp Gmür, Group CEO, had this to say: "I would like to thank Paul for his commitment and his dependability, and I now wish him all the best for the next stage of his life."

Paul Norton was appointed CFO and member of the executive board in 2007. In this role, he has made an essential contribution to ensuring Helvetia enjoys lasting success. During his time in office, he carefully steered Helvetia's balance sheet and results through the financial crisis and showed skill and foresight as he supervised the many acquisitions the insurance group executed. Furthermore, he also modernised risk and capital management as well as investor relations.

His successor as CFO and member of the executive board has been named as Dr Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli. Annelis Lüscher is 44 years old and will take over her new role on 1 October 2020. After completing a degree in biology in Bern and gaining a PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Limnology in Plön, Annelis Lüscher completed a master's degree in finance at ETH and the University of Zurich and also obtained a certificate in IFRS accounting. In 2004 she joined Swiss Life, where she held various positions in asset and risk management, most recently as Chief Risk Officer at Swiss Life Asset Managers. Since 2019 the married mother of two has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Berner Kantonalbank. "I'm looking forward to helping shape the future of Helvetia," said Annelis Lüscher when asked about her future role. Philipp Gmür added: "In Annelis Lüscher, we are gaining a manager whose can-do attitude, specialist skills and extensive experience will bring us new impetus as Helvetia develops into a leading European financial service provider."

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,800 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.45 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 538.1 million in financial year 2019. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




