Media release: Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli succeeds Paul Norton as CFO

As a new strategy period approaches, Paul Norton has decided to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Helvetia Group as of 30 September 2020. He will be succeeded by Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli. To carry out various tasks and ensure an orderly handover, Paul Norton will stay on at the Helvetia Group until the end of August 2021, when he will take well-earned retirement. "After 13 years right on the front line, the time has come for me to begin a new chapter. I look back on these exciting and challenging years with both pride and satisfaction," Paul Norton explained. Philipp Gmür, Group CEO, had this to say: "I would like to thank Paul for his commitment and his dependability, and I now wish him all the best for the next stage of his life."

Paul Norton was appointed CFO and member of the executive board in 2007. In this role, he has made an essential contribution to ensuring Helvetia enjoys lasting success. During his time in office, he carefully steered Helvetia's balance sheet and results through the financial crisis and showed skill and foresight as he supervised the many acquisitions the insurance group executed. Furthermore, he also modernised risk and capital management as well as investor relations.

His successor as CFO and member of the executive board has been named as Dr Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli. Annelis Lüscher is 44 years old and will take over her new role on 1 October 2020. After completing a degree in biology in Bern and gaining a PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Limnology in Plön, Annelis Lüscher completed a master's degree in finance at ETH and the University of Zurich and also obtained a certificate in IFRS accounting. In 2004 she joined Swiss Life, where she held various positions in asset and risk management, most recently as Chief Risk Officer at Swiss Life Asset Managers. Since 2019 the married mother of two has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Berner Kantonalbank. "I'm looking forward to helping shape the future of Helvetia," said Annelis Lüscher when asked about her future role. Philipp Gmür added: "In Annelis Lüscher, we are gaining a manager whose can-do attitude, specialist skills and extensive experience will bring us new impetus as Helvetia develops into a leading European financial service provider."

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.