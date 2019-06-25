Media release: Helvetia Venture Fund invests in German start-up Chargery, a full-service e-mobility provider

The Helvetia Venture Fund is investing in Chargery. The German start-up is a full-service e-mobility provider and employs a broad range of services to reduce the outage times of electric fleets in urban areas.

The Helvetia Venture Fund is investing in the German start-up Chargery. The Berlin-based mobility start-up operates in the areas of shared mobility and electromobility, both of which are key growth markets for the coming years as shown by Chargery having established itself as a full-service provider for electric car sharing fleets over the past 18 months. The company uses its combination of services and intelligent software to ensure the more efficient operation of shared electric fleets, such as DriveNow from BMW and SixtShare.

VinciVC, a venture capital company and part of Inci Holding, participated in the financing round as well as Helvetia Venture Fund. The capital injection will enable Chargery to expand into other cities to the benefit of its current and future customers.

Unique position as a full-service provider

"As the sole technology-based full-service provider in the field of shared electromobility, Chargery is in an excellent position in a growth market. This deal offers interesting cooperation possibilities to Helvetia", says Martin Tschopp, Head of Corporate Development with responsibility for the Helvetia Venture Fund. Helvetia is currently reviewing whether and, if so, how Chargery's services could be used for its own insurance customers. Chargery is also pleased about the investment by Helvetia, as Christian Lang, CEO of Chargery explains: "Insurers are an important service provider in the motor industry and that is reflected in their broad know-how and extensive market knowledge. We look forward to benefiting from that in the future."

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.