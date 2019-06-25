Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media release: Helvetia Venture Fund invests in German start-up Chargery, a full-service e-mobility provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

St.Gallen, 25 June 2019

Helvetia Venture Fund invests in German start-up Chargery, a full-service e-mobility provider

The Helvetia Venture Fund is investing in Chargery. The German start-up is a full-service e-mobility provider and employs a broad range of services to reduce the outage times of electric fleets in urban areas.

The Helvetia Venture Fund is investing in the German start-up Chargery. The Berlin-based mobility start-up operates in the areas of shared mobility and electromobility, both of which are key growth markets for the coming years as shown by Chargery having established itself as a full-service provider for electric car sharing fleets over the past 18 months. The company uses its combination of services and intelligent software to ensure the more efficient operation of shared electric fleets, such as DriveNow from BMW and SixtShare.

VinciVC, a venture capital company and part of Inci Holding, participated in the financing round as well as Helvetia Venture Fund. The capital injection will enable Chargery to expand into other cities to the benefit of its current and future customers.

Unique position as a full-service provider

"As the sole technology-based full-service provider in the field of shared electromobility, Chargery is in an excellent position in a growth market. This deal offers interesting cooperation possibilities to Helvetia", says Martin Tschopp, Head of Corporate Development with responsibility for the Helvetia Venture Fund. Helvetia is currently reviewing whether and, if so, how Chargery's services could be used for its own insurance customers. Chargery is also pleased about the investment by Helvetia, as Christian Lang, CEO of Chargery explains: "Insurers are an important service provider in the motor industry and that is reflected in their broad know-how and extensive market knowledge. We look forward to benefiting from that in the future."

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager
Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About Chargery

Chargery is the mobility service provider of the future in urban areas. Chargery uses its combination of numerous services and intelligent software to ensure shared electric fleets run efficiently and profitably.

www.chargery.de

About Helvetia Venture Fund

The Helvetia Venture Fund invests in start-ups from the insurtech segment and in young companies whose business models provide a link to or support Helvetia's insurance business. The fund is a subsidiary of Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd and is domiciled in Luxembourg. It focusses on start-ups from throughout Europe and places an emphasis on those countries in which Helvetia operates, namely Switzerland as well as Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Spain. The total volume stands at CHF 55 million.

www.helvetia.vc

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.07 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 431.0 million in financial year 2018. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aNISSAN MOTOR : pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
RE
01:38aDOMINO PIZZA ENTERPRISES : Australia's Domino's Pizza sued for underpaying staff, shares slide
RE
01:36aEFG INTERNATIONAL : opens advisory branch in Portugal
PU
01:36aY T REALTY : Change of address hong kong branch share registrar and transfer office
PU
01:35aREINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 25 JUNE 2019
TE
01:35aFERRATUM OYJ : Capital Markets Day 2019
EQ
01:34aCREDIT SUISSE : combines platform InvestLab with Spain's Allfunds Group
RE
01:31aSHANDONG JINING RUYI WOOLEN TEXTILE : French fashion group SMCP buys men's luxury brand De Fursac
RE
01:31aCAPMAN OYJ : Share subscriptions based on CapMan Plc stock option 2013B, stock option 2013C and stock option 2016A
AQ
01:31aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : not immune to impact of trade war uncertainty, says its China president
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About