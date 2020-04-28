Media release: Helvetia constitutes its Executive Management Switzerland

As announced in December 2019, Martin Jara is to take over the management of Helvetia's Swiss business as CEO Switzerland on 1 May 2020. Within the Executive Management Switzerland, the Customer & Market Management area, which is to be headed up by Martin Tschopp, will be created in addition to the existing units. Hedwig Ulmer Busenhart will take over the management of the Occupational Pension Plans area from Donald Desax as of 1 July 2020.

In December 2019, Helvetia Insurance announced that it would adjust its management structure with a view to the coming strategy period. On 1 May 2020, Martin Jara will assume responsibility for the domestic market as CEO Switzerland and a member of the Executive Management. The Swiss units "Private Pensions", "Occupational Pension Plans", "Non-Life" and "Distribution" will be consolidated within an Executive Management Switzerland.

Martin Tschopp to manage Customer & Market Management at Helvetia Switzerland

The new role of Chief Customer Officer is also to be created within the Executive Management Switzerland. This position will assume cross-departmental responsibility for customer-focused offer and process design, customer contact and market development. The development of new business models and partnerships will also take place in the Customer & Market Management area. In a first step, Smile and MoneyPark will be transferred to this area.

Martin Tschopp, who has been at the helm of Corporate Development at Helvetia since 2017, will head up the Customer and Market Management area. "With Martin Tschopp, we have gained an adept manager for the role of Chief Customer Officer and will benefit from his vast experience in areas such as customer experience and the agile development of new business models", explains Martin Jara, Helvetia's new CEO Switzerland.

Hedwig Ulmer Busenhart to be the new Head of Occupational Pension Plans

Last December, Donald Desax, Head of the Occupational Pension Plans market area, announced that he was to take retirement at his own request in 2020. As of 1 July 2020, Hedwig Ulmer Busenhart will become the new Head of Occupational Pension Plans and a member of the Executive Management Switzerland. She has headed up the Actuarial Services Life Switzerland department since 2017 and in this role was jointly responsible for the redesign of Helvetia's group life tariff last year. Since 2018, she has also led the Full Insurance working group of the Life Technical Commission of the Swiss Insurance Association and was closely involved in the discussions with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on the structuring of the regulatory requirements for group insurance. "With Hedwig Ulmer Busenhart, a proven expert in the life insurance space with long-standing management experience and a great track record will succeed Donald Desax", comments Martin Jara.

Finance and Human Resources become part of the Extended Executive Management

Matthias Trunz and Hamiyet Dogan will supplement the Executive Management Switzerland as members of the Extended Executive Management Switzerland. Matthias Trunz will be responsible for the Finance area of the Swiss country market, while Hamiyet Dogan will lead the Human Resources area. Achim Baumstark, Group CTO, will also support the Executive Management Switzerland as a permanent observer and thus ensure the stringent implementation of Swiss IT and transformation projects in line with the strategic modernisation measures of the Group. Martin Jara is satisfied with the composition of the Executive Management Switzerland: "Helvetia is in a strong position in Switzerland to drive forward our activities in the home market in a targeted and powerful manner and to lead the Swiss business into the new strategy period."

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.ch/media.