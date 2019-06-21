Media release: Helvetia insurance takes over Helvetic Warranty and in doing so strengthens its B2B2C business

Helvetia Insurance is acquiring Helvetic Warranty GmbH, which offers tailored insurance solutions for electronic and electrical devices as an intermediary between distribution partners and insurers. The takeover will see Helvetia strengthen its B2B2C business. Helvetic Warranty will continue to operate independently on the market.

Helvetia Insurance is taking over Helvetic Warranty GmbH, which is headquartered in Dietlikon. The company specialises in specific insurance solutions for electronic and electrical devices that are distributed directly at the point of sale via distribution partners, also known as the B2B2C business. Helvetic Warranty acts here as an interface between distribution partners and insurers and provides comprehensive services that cover all aspects from the initial sale to the handling of claims. Thanks to digital processes, Helvetic Warranty is able to efficiently handle large volumes of insurance-related processes. Helvetia has been working together successfully with the company since 2016 and acts as insurer for various Helvetic Warranty offers. "With the acquisition of Helvetic Warranty, we can further strengthen the distribution of insurance products via specialist retailers in the B2B2C business, just as is envisaged in our helvetia 20.20 strategy", says Adrian Kollegger, Head of Non-life Switzerland and member of the Helvetia Executive Management.

Extensive know-how in handling claims

Helvetic Warranty settles around 20,000 claims a year and possesses extensive know-how with respect to efficient claims handling. "Thanks to the know-how of Helvetic Warranty as regards the handling of claims, we will be able to process claims in an even more optimised and efficient manner. There is also the option to offer additional services for our customers in the area of electronic and electrical devices", explains Adrian Kollegger.

In order to allow for the dynamic further development of the company, Helvetic Warranty will continue to operate independently on the market with its proven brand.



