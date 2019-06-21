Log in
Media release: Helvetia insurance takes over Helvetic Warranty and in doing so strengthens its B2B2C business

0
06/21/2019

Media release

St.Gallen, 21 June 2019

Helvetia insurance takes over Helvetic Warranty and in doing so strengthens its B2B2C business

Helvetia Insurance is acquiring Helvetic Warranty GmbH, which offers tailored insurance solutions for electronic and electrical devices as an intermediary between distribution partners and insurers. The takeover will see Helvetia strengthen its B2B2C business. Helvetic Warranty will continue to operate independently on the market.

Helvetia Insurance is taking over Helvetic Warranty GmbH, which is headquartered in Dietlikon. The company specialises in specific insurance solutions for electronic and electrical devices that are distributed directly at the point of sale via distribution partners, also known as the B2B2C business. Helvetic Warranty acts here as an interface between distribution partners and insurers and provides comprehensive services that cover all aspects from the initial sale to the handling of claims. Thanks to digital processes, Helvetic Warranty is able to efficiently handle large volumes of insurance-related processes. Helvetia has been working together successfully with the company since 2016 and acts as insurer for various Helvetic Warranty offers. "With the acquisition of Helvetic Warranty, we can further strengthen the distribution of insurance products via specialist retailers in the B2B2C business, just as is envisaged in our helvetia 20.20 strategy", says Adrian Kollegger, Head of Non-life Switzerland and member of the Helvetia Executive Management.

Extensive know-how in handling claims

Helvetic Warranty settles around 20,000 claims a year and possesses extensive know-how with respect to efficient claims handling. "Thanks to the know-how of Helvetic Warranty as regards the handling of claims, we will be able to process claims in an even more optimised and efficient manner. There is also the option to offer additional services for our customers in the area of electronic and electrical devices", explains Adrian Kollegger.

In order to allow for the dynamic further development of the company, Helvetic Warranty will continue to operate independently on the market with its proven brand.


This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager
Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.07 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 431.0 million in financial year 2018. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




