Media release: Helvetia is using its digital insurance Smile for the first mobile bancassurance solution in Switzerland

07/07/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

Basel, 7 July 2020

Helvetia is using its digital insurance Smile for the first mobile bancassurance solution in Switzerland

Smile, the leading digital insurance solution from Helvetia, and neon, the leading account app, are jointly launching the first mobile bancassurance solution in Switzerland. The cooperation shores up Helvetia's strategic goal of systematically pursuing digital, innovative options when developing new business models.

Smile - which belongs to the Helvetia Group - is the leading Swiss digital insurance provider, and neon - which operates the leading Swiss account app - are launching a strategic joint venture to create a mobile bancassurance model. The cooperation will commence on 7 July 2020 with car, bicycle and household insurance, which are the most relevant forms of insurance coverage in Switzerland, as well as basic account services. The goal and success criterion of the new mobile bancassurance solution are to offer users the right financial products where needs arise. Accordingly, the financial products can be activated flexibly on a mobile phone.

Growing importance of mobile financial services

With its strategy helvetia 20.20 Helvetia is also pursuing its goal of developing new business models. Helvetia is thus supporting alliances - such as the partnership between Smile and neon - in particular in the digital field. "Simple, mobile offerings are becoming increasingly important, also in terms of financial services. The partnership between Smile and neon gives us the opportunity to gain further experience in this field", explains Martin Tschopp, Chief Customer Officer at Helvetia Switzerland.

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.ch/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In over 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,800 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.45 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 538.1 million in financial year 2019. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




