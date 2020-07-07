Media release: Helvetia is using its digital insurance Smile for the first mobile bancassurance solution in Switzerland

Smile, the leading digital insurance solution from Helvetia, and neon, the leading account app, are jointly launching the first mobile bancassurance solution in Switzerland. The cooperation shores up Helvetia's strategic goal of systematically pursuing digital, innovative options when developing new business models.

Smile - which belongs to the Helvetia Group - is the leading Swiss digital insurance provider, and neon - which operates the leading Swiss account app - are launching a strategic joint venture to create a mobile bancassurance model. The cooperation will commence on 7 July 2020 with car, bicycle and household insurance, which are the most relevant forms of insurance coverage in Switzerland, as well as basic account services. The goal and success criterion of the new mobile bancassurance solution are to offer users the right financial products where needs arise. Accordingly, the financial products can be activated flexibly on a mobile phone.

Growing importance of mobile financial services

With its strategy helvetia 20.20 Helvetia is also pursuing its goal of developing new business models. Helvetia is thus supporting alliances - such as the partnership between Smile and neon - in particular in the digital field. "Simple, mobile offerings are becoming increasingly important, also in terms of financial services. The partnership between Smile and neon gives us the opportunity to gain further experience in this field", explains Martin Tschopp, Chief Customer Officer at Helvetia Switzerland.

