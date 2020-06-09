Log in
Media release: Helvetia receives important approvals for the acquisition of Caser and gives an update on the consequences of COVID-19

06/09/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

St.Gallen, 9 June 2020

Helvetia receives important approvals for the acquisition of Caser and gives an update on the consequences of COVID-19

Helvetia has received important approvals for the acquisition of the Spanish insurer Caser. The acquisition is expected to be completed at the end of June. The insurance group also provides information on the consequences of COVID-19: the settlement solution for Swiss gastronomy companies with a pandemic exclusion in their epidemic insurance has since been implemented and well received. The financial consequences from COVID-19 including this settlement solution will run into the high double-digit millions for the net insurance result (before taxes). The net negative impact of COVID-19 on the investment result will be in the low three-digit millions (before taxes). Nevertheless, Helvetia remains solidly capitalised. Strategically Helvetia is making good progress and has been able to continue important projects successfully.

Helvetia has received the important approvals of the Spanish insurance supervisory authority and the European competition authority for the acquisition of Caser. Helvetia is expected to be able to complete the acquisition at the end of June and therefore in the first half of the year. This means that the consolidation will only affect the balance sheet and not the income statement of the half-year results. The acquisition will further strengthen the European business as a second pillar, significantly expand the attractive non-life business and increase sales capability in Spain. The funding of the takeover is secured through existing liquidity. The refinancing with equity and hybrid capital will take place when the market conditions are appropriate.

Consequences of COVID-19: successful implementation of settlement solution creates security for customers and Helvetia

The settlement solution presented by Helvetia in May for Swiss gastronomy businesses with a pandemic exclusion in their epidemic insurance has been well received, with over 85 percent of those companies affected having given their agreement to date. This pragmatic approach has enabled Helvetia to provide security for the affected businesses and, at the same time, reduce its own risks, resulting from legal action for example. Helvetia has also established similar solutions for those gastronomy businesses affected in Germany and Austria.

Payments under the settlement solution and regular claims payments triggered by the consequences of COVID-19 will result, based on current knowledge, in a net impact on the insurance result in the high double-digit millions (before taxes). Most of the losses are in the Swiss market and will already be included in the interim result. In the country markets of Italy and Spain, which are heavily affected by COVID-19, the technical impact of the pandemic is low.

Consequences for investments

COVID-19 has also impacted the capital markets, as reflected in the investment result. Helvetia is known to classify a significant share of its equities and investment funds as "held for trading". Market value fluctuations accordingly flow straight into the income statement. The major stock market decline relative to the previous year will therefore have a significant negative impact on the investment result, also taking into account any accounting impairments on individual equities. Current investment income will also fall due to lower dividend payments from equities and investment funds. Net losses on the investment side (after policyholder dividends in the life business) will, based on current knowledge, be in the low three-digit millions (before taxes) and correspond to the share price risk sensitivities presented in the 2019 financial report.

Consistently solid capitalisation

Helvetia remains solidly capitalised despite the impact of COVID-19. In mid-May, the SST ratio was still above 200% and thus within the strategic target range of 180% to 240%. The very good overall credit quality of the bond portfolio has weakened the effects of the observed increased spreads. Moreover, long-term financial profitability in occupational pension plans and the group capitalisation have improved following the introduction of the new group life tariff. Capitalisation based on the S&P capital model remains solid. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had economic dividend capacity of CHF 0.7 billion.

Temporary fall in new business with simultaneously reduced disposals, stable bank distribution in the Europe segment

Following a good start to 2020, the measures to contain COVID-19 led to a temporary fall in new business compared to previous years as well as a reduction in outflows. There are now signs of a recovery. Furthermore, that the bank distribution channels in Italy and Spain were less affected by the reduction in new business and proved to be stable. Helvetia will significantly expand this important distribution channel in Spain with its planned acquisition of Caser.

New real estate fund successfully launched

Helvetia is making good progress strategically and has been able to continue important projects successfully, despite restrictions: Helvetia has not only taken a major step forward with the acquisition of Caser but has also successfully launched its first own real estate fund for third party investors. Although it has been impossible physically to conduct any roadshows in recent months and the launch occurred in a challenging investment environment, the fund has attracted strong interest. This will allow Helvetia to make its own investment expertise in the real estate sector available to third parties as well as broaden the company's product offering and diversify its income sources in the form of fee business. "With the acquisition of Caser and the launch of our own real estate fund, we have decisively advanced important projects despite restrictions in the past few months and in doing so further diversified our income sources", reports a pleased Philipp Gmür, Group CEO of Helvetia.

Broad offer of support to manage COVID-19

Helvetia has launched multi-faceted support measures for customers in all countries. A summary of the measures in the Swiss country market is available at www.helvetia.ch/corona.

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In over 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,800 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.45 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 538.1 million in financial year 2019. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.

This document contains selected information that Helvetia Group believes is of particular interest to investors. Prior to making any investment decision, prospective investors in shares, bonds or other securities of Helvetia Holding AG and/or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries should consider carefully the information made available on the website of Helvetia (https://www.helvetia.com/corporate/web/en/home/investor-relations/overview/shares-and-shareholders.html).

Any information referenced in this document, whether via website links or otherwise, is not incorporated into this document.




