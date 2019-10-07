Log in
Media release: Helvetia transforms logistics and freight companies into insurance professionals

10/07/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

St.Gallen, 7 October 2019

Helvetia transforms logistics and freight companies into insurance professionals

Helvetia Insurance is enabling logistics and freight companies to take out comprehensive transport insurance for their customers in less than 120 seconds via a simple and unique web application. This user-friendly online solution has been developed in close collaboration with former customers.

Using a newly developed web application called "PuMarSpeed", Helvetia is giving logistics companies, freight companies and hauliers worldwide the opportunity of directly offering their customers transport insurance. The web application's simple user interface is based on the latest technology and enables insurance to be taken out in less than 120 seconds. The insurance premiums are displayed as the details are being input, giving customers an immediate overview of all the costs and benefits. Once the input process is complete, the insurance certificate is displayed with a single click. And it's possible to produce reports on insured shipments. "PuMarSpeed" also provides a data interface to logistics and freight companies' systems, further simplifying the processes. The web application runs independently of time and place, knows no national or system boundaries and meets all compliance requirements.

Developed in close collaboration with customers

The new service provides benefits for all concerned, as Pascal Barbato, Head Marine, Aviation and Art at Helvetia, explains: "Thanks to the web application, logistics and freight companies can offer their customers an additional service quickly and easily. These customers can be sure that their goods are being insured with a leading transport insurer. And thanks to the web application, Helvetia can have a presence where there is a need for transport insurance."

"PuMarSpeed" was developed in conjunction with a world-leading Swiss freight and logistics company and Willis Towers Watson AG, one of the leading industry brokers for freight and logistics customers in Switzerland and worldwide. Both companies made a significant contribution to developing the application, thereby ensuring that an optimum solution was developed for users. "Increasing efficiency is of great importance for logistics and freight customers, and the application optimally maps the current process requirements for all those concerned, generating lucrative benefits for our customers and ourselves", says Christina Hetscher, Head of Marine at Willis Towers Watson AG.

You can find further information on "PuMarSpeed" at: www.helvetia.com/pumarspeed

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Manager
Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.07 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 431.0 million in financial year 2018. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




