Media release: Sibanye-Stillwater refutes social media hoax and confirms that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its operations

This a malicious and disingenuous hoax and could potentially have far reaching and damaging consequences for the Company, the mining industry and the country. Sibanye-Stillwater views this in an extremely serious light and will pursue legal action when the source of the hoax is traced. The relevant regulatory authorities have also been informed and will no doubt pursue their own course of action.

The safety and wellbeing of our employees and our communities is our primary concern and we have prepared and implemented detailed measures to prevent infection among employees and restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in alignment with measures adopted by the South African President, to manage the threat of the virus.

Johannesburg, 21 March 2020: It has come to Sibanye-Stillwater's attention that a screenshot of a breaking news story from a prominent South African news agency regarding a purported confirmed case of COVID-19 at its Marikana operation is circulating on social media platforms. Sibanye-Stillwater confirms that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its operations and has confirmed with news agency that the story is FAKE.

