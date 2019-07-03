MediaJel : Expands Executive Team, Appoints Jonathan Black Chief Operating Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel ™, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Black to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With extensive management experience, Black brings valuable leadership to MediaJel's executive team during a period of rapid growth. At MediaJel, Black will oversee all company operations.

Black has founded, ran, or sat on the Board of close to 30 companies traversing multiple industries, including real estate, beverage, and film and entertainment. He has been credited for producing two movies.

"I'm thrilled to appoint Jonathan to this vital role as we expedite our transition into a fully integrated management mechanism with critical focus on sales, services, and company growth, ultimately setting our clients apart from their competitors in a complex emerging marketspace," said Jake Litke, CEO of MediaJel. "Jonathan has made instrumental contributions to our company in a brief amount of time, and I look forward to relying on his expertise and counsel as we confidently move ahead."

As COO, Black will lead all processes and direct the company's financial and operational procedures.

"MediaJel is experiencing rapid growth with the success of its existing proprietary technology solutions and its planned expansion in the advertising and marketing space," said Black. "I'm excited to work closely with Jake and the executive team on growing MediaJel. Aaron (President) and I have already become close partners, and I am looking forward to working with the entire team to build out superior solutions and strategies for our clients, ultimately making their businesses even more competitive and agile."

Black earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of San Diego, California, where he played football and rugby. After completing law school at John F. Kennedy University, Black founded his own law firm, Weston Law Group PC. He currently resides in Danville, CA, with his wife and their three children.

