MediaKind : And Partners Win IABM BaM Award at NAB Show 2019 For Enabling World's First Multi-Channel 6K Tiled 360° Live Stream

At NAB 2019 Show, MediaKind, a global media technology leader, and
partners Deutsche Telekom, Tiledmedia, INVR.SPACE and Magnum Film have
won the IABM BaM Award® for best ‘Project, collaboration or event’ for
delivering the world’s first live 6K tiled 360° sports coverage of a
basketball match from the Telekom Dome in Bonn.
The prestigious annual awards, which are organized by IABM - the
international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media
technology - recognize outstanding technological innovations that
deliver real business and creative benefits. The award was presented to
Carl Furgusson, Head of Portfolio, MediaKind, Koen van Benschop, Head of
IPTV Headend, Deutsche Telekom, Rob Koenen, CBO and Founder, Tiledmedia,
Stefan Kleinalstede, CEO, Magnum Film and Sönke Kirchhof, CEO,
INVR.SPACE during a ceremony at the Westgate Hotel, Las Vegas, on
Tuesday April 9.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “This second award win for our 6K
tiled 360° live sports streaming with our partners is a stunning
achievement and further reinforces the potential of the technology that
this project demonstrated. 360° video delivery has been the talk of NAB
Show 2019, bringing a whole new dimension to live sports viewing. There
is already enormous demand for this immersive technology and we look
forward to seeing how other innovative service providers and
broadcasters leverage it for their audiences, for sports and other live
events.”
In a project commissioned by Deutsche Telekom, a live 360° video stream
of the basketball match between Telekom Baskets Bonn and EWE Baskets
Oldenburg was delivered from the Telekom Dome in Germany to Deutsche
Telekom’s Magenta VR consumer app at 6K resolution on December 9, 2018.
MediaKind managed the workflow as a key technology provider for the
project commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. The live 360° video encoder
was developed using MediaKind’s virtualized software encoding
technology, integrating Tiledmedia’s tile-based video pre-processing and
packaging, and deployed in Google Cloud Platform. Magnum Film was
responsible for on-site 360° acquisition and production with INVR.SPACE
providing and managing the cameras and the stitching platform.
On April 8, 2019, MediaKind was further recognized by winning the
prestigious ‘NAB Technology Innovation Award’ for ‘Enabling 6K tiled
360-degree live sports streaming.’ Now in its 10th year, the
NAB Technology Innovation Award recognizes organizations that bring
advanced technology exhibits and demonstrations of significant merit to
NAB Show.
The delivery of this award-winning solution demonstrates a live
application of MediaKind’s new commercially launched Cygnus 360º
as-a-Service (360aaS). At MediaKind’s NAB Show booth (#SU720), visitors
can get first-hand experience of this immersive technology. MediaKind is
exhibiting pre-recorded content from the December 2018 proof of concept
event to showcase this unique innovation and recreate many of the
elements used in the multi-partner collaboration between MediaKind,
Deutsche Telekom, Tiledmedia, INVR.SPACE and Magnum Film.
To learn more about MediaKind’s 360aaS solution, visit www.mediakind.com.
ENDS
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (#SU720) will show how it is enabling
content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and
shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation
solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind
Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned
breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the
center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind
Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators,
broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently
deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please
visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services,
established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson.
Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers,
operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive
media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are
driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media
experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media
solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for
contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution;
advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud
DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please
visit: www.mediakind.com
