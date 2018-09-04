MediaKind : Evolves Digicel’s TV Service by Doubling the Number of Channels Serving Papua New Guinea

MediaKind, the new identity for Ericsson’s Media Solutions business, is supporting Digicel, a leading communications provider in Asia Pacific, to evolve its digital TV service, adding 48 new channels through deploying MediaKind’s award-winning compression headend technology and expanded transmitter infrastructure.

Digicel is the leading provider of digital TV services in Papua New Guinea (PNG). To deliver more immersive content experiences and a wider range of content to viewers in the region, Digicel enlisted MediaKind to enhance its current system with an additional 48 SD MPEG4 channels to Digicel’s PNG platform. The extension brings Digicel’s coverage to 92 channels broadcast over satellite DTH and DTB-T2 networks.

MediaKind will deploy two of its next generation AVP 4000 Encoder Systems and modulation to feed two new satellite transponders. To support the largest number of users, the first expansion for the DVB-T2 VHF terrestrial transmitters takes place at Burn’s Peak site in Port Moresby that will be integrated by Techtel with MediaKind providing a three-year headend support as part of the deal managed from Sydney, Australia.

Alan Constant, CTO of Digicel Media Ventures Ltd said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the services we offer to our customers in Papua New Guinea. This extension is helping us to deliver a wider range of high-quality content to our viewers. We have been working alongside MediaKind for many years and trust its ability to deliver the highest quality content with leading technologies and support.”

Ken Yap, SVP North East Asia Sales, MediaKind says, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Digicel and support them to drive digital TV’s growth in Papua New Guinea. Consumers are constantly seeking access to new, immersive content. For Digicel this expansion opens up the potential for new monetization opportunities and additional high-quality services for viewers across the region. The extended deal is testament to the reliability of our industry-leading compression technology and solutions, which are continually evolving to meet new broadcast challenges.”

The AVP 4000 System Encoder efficiently delivers high-quality content while helping operators to satisfy consumer demand for greater content choice and accessibility on all devices. AVP 4000 System Encoders offer a future-proof modular architecture that permits on-site upgrades with no hassle or interruption. The AVP 4000 system encoders handle MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC, with a smooth upgrade path to 4K UHDTV.

