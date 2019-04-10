MediaKind : Expands Alliance with Inspur Digital Media to Deliver Immersive Multiscreen Viewing to Consumers in APAC

Today at NAB Show, MediaKind, a global leader in media technology, announced it is expanding its long-term alliance with Inspur Digital Media to help current TV Service providers shift towards cloud-based delivery. By harnessing Inspur Digital Media’s cloud-based virtualized servers and software running on Inspur Digital Media Openstack cloud, MediaKind will provide an economical and scalable end-to-end solution to TV service providers in APAC, enabling them to deliver immersive media experiences to consumers.

The expanded collaboration between MediaKind and Inspur Digital Media will enable current Mediaroom customers to leverage their existing hardware and infrastructure investments by migrating to the next-generation, cloud-agnostic MediaFirst TV Platform, part of MediaKind’s Orion family.

Cui Wei, Head of Digital Media Business Unit at Inspur, says: "MediaKind is a long-established and trusted partner of Inspur. MediaKind's global scale and expertise, and award-winning MediaKind Universe is a great fit for our extensive portfolio, capabilities, and local know-how. Our aim is to serve the market and empower operators by offering a transformative TV solution that offers flexibility, scalability and agility to adapt to consumers' changing needs; advanced analytics tools to increase revenue opportunities and reduce churn; and a world-class delivery and service model that enhances service velocity."

MediaFirst TV Platform is an end-to-end media platform for the creation, management and delivery of next generation Pay TV. By virtualizing managed and OTT services, MediaFirst TV Platform affords Pay TV providers the economics, agility and innovation of web services. When combined with MediaKind’s VSPP, MediaFirst TV Platform offers a unified solution for all content sources and delivery networks, providing a converged multiscreen experience including Pay TV in-home, TV Everywhere and OTT services.

Sven Bolthausen, Senior Vice President, Head of APAC, MediaKind, says: “By deepening our long-term alliance with Inspur Digital Media, we are bringing solutions to our customers in APAC and empowering them to choose a TV platform that delivers the highest quality media experience to their consumers. We are continuously evolving our industry leading ecosystem partners and developing solution elements that ultimately enhance the value proposition for TV service providers and deliver immersive consumer experiences - while also helping to ensure business profitability.”

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

About Inspur Digital Media

Inspur Digital Media is a leading total solution and service provider of cloud computing, with capabilities of providing total solution at IaaS, PaaS and SaaS levels. With high-end servers, mass storages, and cloud operating system and information security technology, Inspur Digital Media offers advanced cloud computing infrastructure platform for its customers. Based on Inspur Digital Media's information software for government, enterprise and industry, as well as terminal products and solutions, this platform provides comprehensive support to the construction of smart government and enterprise cloud and vertical industry cloud.

