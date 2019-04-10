MediaKind : Expands Alliance with Inspur Digital Media to Deliver Immersive Multiscreen Viewing to Consumers in APAC

Today at NAB Show, MediaKind, a global leader in media technology,
announced it is expanding its long-term alliance with Inspur Digital
Media to help current TV Service providers shift towards cloud-based
delivery. By harnessing Inspur Digital Media’s cloud-based virtualized
servers and software running on Inspur Digital Media Openstack cloud,
MediaKind will provide an economical and scalable end-to-end solution to
TV service providers in APAC, enabling them to deliver immersive media
experiences to consumers.
The expanded collaboration between MediaKind and Inspur Digital Media
will enable current Mediaroom customers to leverage their existing
hardware and infrastructure investments by migrating to the
next-generation, cloud-agnostic MediaFirst TV Platform, part of
MediaKind’s Orion family.
Cui Wei, Head of Digital Media Business Unit at Inspur, says: "MediaKind
is a long-established and trusted partner of Inspur. MediaKind's global
scale and expertise, and award-winning MediaKind Universe is a great fit
for our extensive portfolio, capabilities, and local know-how. Our aim
is to serve the market and empower operators by offering a
transformative TV solution that offers flexibility, scalability and
agility to adapt to consumers' changing needs; advanced analytics tools
to increase revenue opportunities and reduce churn; and a world-class
delivery and service model that enhances service velocity."
MediaFirst TV Platform is an end-to-end media platform for the creation,
management and delivery of next generation Pay TV. By virtualizing
managed and OTT services, MediaFirst TV Platform affords Pay TV
providers the economics, agility and innovation of web services. When
combined with MediaKind’s VSPP, MediaFirst TV Platform offers a unified
solution for all content sources and delivery networks, providing a
converged multiscreen experience including Pay TV in-home, TV Everywhere
and OTT services.
Sven Bolthausen, Senior Vice President, Head of APAC, MediaKind, says:
“By deepening our long-term alliance with Inspur Digital Media, we are
bringing solutions to our customers in APAC and empowering them to
choose a TV platform that delivers the highest quality media experience
to their consumers. We are continuously evolving our industry leading
ecosystem partners and developing solution elements that ultimately
enhance the value proposition for TV service providers and deliver
immersive consumer experiences - while also helping to ensure business
profitability.”
ENDS
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services,
established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson.
Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers,
operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive
media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are
driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media
experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media
solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for
contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution;
advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud
DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please
visit: www.mediakind.com.
About Inspur Digital Media
Inspur Digital Media is a leading total solution and service provider of
cloud computing, with capabilities of providing total solution at IaaS,
PaaS and SaaS levels. With high-end servers, mass storages, and cloud
operating system and information security technology, Inspur Digital
Media offers advanced cloud computing infrastructure platform for its
customers. Based on Inspur Digital Media's information software for
government, enterprise and industry, as well as terminal products and
solutions, this platform provides comprehensive support to the
construction of smart government and enterprise cloud and vertical
industry cloud.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005337/en/