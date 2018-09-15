MediaKind : Launches New Personalization Suite for Advertising and Content Distribution Rights

MediaKind, a global leader in media and entertainment technology, today
announces that it has launched the MediaKind Personalization Suite with
added capabilities that enable TV service providers and broadcasters to
evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows. The suite unlocks
new monetization potential, offering content distribution rights
definition and enforcement together with the delivery of consistent,
high quality and immersive media experiences through the MediaFirst
platform. The MediaFirst Personalization Suite is a member of the Orion
family of solutions that forms part of the wider MediaKind Universe
portfolio.
Debuting at IBC 2018 (booth #1.D61), the end-to-end advertising
capabilities address an age where TV advertising has met the internet,
and the traditional one-to-many broadcast approach is shifting to
one-to-one conversations with targeted audiences. MediaKind is now
giving TV service providers and broadcasters new features that allow ads
to be delivered seamlessly to the viewer, while maximizing the potential
to introduce new offerings such as accurate start over and ad
replacement.
Boris Felts, Head of Product and Solutions, MediaKind said: “Consumers
are constantly seeking the best viewing experiences, while broadcasters
are always endeavoring to enhance revenue from their premium TV video
inventory. Our advertising and content distribution rights solutions are
addressing this by creating innovative ways for TV service providers and
broadcasters to further increase the revenue received from each ad,
while at the same time, delivering the most compelling and relevant
experience for the viewer. This is in turn enables TV service providers
and broadcasters to evolve and adapt their offerings to compete with
pure-play OTT providers, as the media industry undergoes its next great
shift.”
The MediaKind Personalization Suite includes the newly launched
placement and content distribution rights (PRISMA) application, an
advertising product that comes pre-integrated with MediaKind’ Dynamic Ad
Insertion (DAI), encoding & packaging, storage and delivery
capabilities. This product gives TV service providers and broadcasters
access to real-time broadcast schedule ingest from the playout
automation system, and the ability to frame-accurately identify
different placement opportunities such as ad breaks and ad spots or any
other program boundaries. Frame accurate signaling allows multiple use
cases downstream including blackout, dynamic ad insertion and program
substitution. With greater control and accuracy over the delivery of ad
content, the ground is prepared for downstream Server-Side Ad Insertion
(SSAI) which in turn removes in particular any latency at the time of
switching between original programming and replacing or inserting ad
spots to ensure a true TV-like quality of experience for viewers, with
reduced customer churn.
The MediaKind Personalization Suite also offers protection of audience
data and its value to TV service providers and broadcasters. The
application prevents leakage of this data to the Demand side and ensures
it reaches its full value, by using a full abstraction layer between the
operator’s cost per engagement (CPE) and the Demand side. In
partnerships with leading ad tech suppliers, MediaKind is embedding a
full trading stack to support both Direct and Programmatic inventory
sales methods.
