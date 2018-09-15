MediaKind : Launches New Personalization Suite for Advertising and Content Distribution Rights

MediaKind, a global leader in media and entertainment technology, today announces that it has launched the MediaKind Personalization Suite with added capabilities that enable TV service providers and broadcasters to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows. The suite unlocks new monetization potential, offering content distribution rights definition and enforcement together with the delivery of consistent, high quality and immersive media experiences through the MediaFirst platform. The MediaFirst Personalization Suite is a member of the Orion family of solutions that forms part of the wider MediaKind Universe portfolio.

Debuting at IBC 2018 (booth #1.D61), the end-to-end advertising capabilities address an age where TV advertising has met the internet, and the traditional one-to-many broadcast approach is shifting to one-to-one conversations with targeted audiences. MediaKind is now giving TV service providers and broadcasters new features that allow ads to be delivered seamlessly to the viewer, while maximizing the potential to introduce new offerings such as accurate start over and ad replacement.

Boris Felts, Head of Product and Solutions, MediaKind said: “Consumers are constantly seeking the best viewing experiences, while broadcasters are always endeavoring to enhance revenue from their premium TV video inventory. Our advertising and content distribution rights solutions are addressing this by creating innovative ways for TV service providers and broadcasters to further increase the revenue received from each ad, while at the same time, delivering the most compelling and relevant experience for the viewer. This is in turn enables TV service providers and broadcasters to evolve and adapt their offerings to compete with pure-play OTT providers, as the media industry undergoes its next great shift.”

The MediaKind Personalization Suite includes the newly launched placement and content distribution rights (PRISMA) application, an advertising product that comes pre-integrated with MediaKind’ Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), encoding & packaging, storage and delivery capabilities. This product gives TV service providers and broadcasters access to real-time broadcast schedule ingest from the playout automation system, and the ability to frame-accurately identify different placement opportunities such as ad breaks and ad spots or any other program boundaries. Frame accurate signaling allows multiple use cases downstream including blackout, dynamic ad insertion and program substitution. With greater control and accuracy over the delivery of ad content, the ground is prepared for downstream Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) which in turn removes in particular any latency at the time of switching between original programming and replacing or inserting ad spots to ensure a true TV-like quality of experience for viewers, with reduced customer churn.

The MediaKind Personalization Suite also offers protection of audience data and its value to TV service providers and broadcasters. The application prevents leakage of this data to the Demand side and ensures it reaches its full value, by using a full abstraction layer between the operator’s cost per engagement (CPE) and the Demand side. In partnerships with leading ad tech suppliers, MediaKind is embedding a full trading stack to support both Direct and Programmatic inventory sales methods.

