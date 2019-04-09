MediaKind : Launches Next Generation Primary Distribution Security Protecting Highly Valuable, Premium Content

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the launch of its next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution with Cygnus Director 128, a control and conditional access management software product. Cygnus Director 128 enables broadcasters and content owners to secure and manage the primary distribution of their content to secondary broadcast operators, by identifying and helping to prohibit the unauthorized streaming and broadcasting of their high value, live and on-demand content to consumers.

The enhanced, next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution utilizes advanced 128-bit encryption coupled with forensic watermarking technology to deter and help prevent piracy of high value content from the broadcaster/content owner’s distribution network, as well as better protecting subsequent copies or streams.

Gowton Achaibar, COO, MediaKind, says: “There are currently hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of content rights in the video chain prior to it reaching the consumer. Securing this highly valuable content within contribution and distribution networks remains a crucial part in the commercial makeup of how video is delivered. By enhancing our Cygnus Primary Distribution solution with the launch of our next generation Cygnus Director 128 product, we are combatting media piracy by delivering a much higher level of security through state-of-the-art conditional access technology. We are enabling broadcasters and content owners to enhance their content network distribution and better protect revenue streams in an increasingly competitive marketplace – ultimately, delivering better media experiences for consumers to enjoy.”

Coupled with the newly enhanced encryption, Cygnus Director 128 provides a management platform for further control, upgrade and standards alignment with the following benefits:

Individual and group management of remote professional receivers including entitlements, forced tuning to avoid satellite sun outages, and forced channel selection for automated blackout management, and over-air software download for network wide updates.

The advanced reporting system will give broadcasters and content owners new operational visibility on the configuration status of their entire network of professional receivers.

Offers the ability to deter, detect and prohibit piracy of high value content, coupled with control over who can view content, including affiliate networks that wish to receive and access their high value content.

Cygnus Primary Distribution security solution can be applied over either an IP, Satellite or hybrid Primary Distribution environment, and will also support the BISS2 conditional access to ensure support for open industry based standards.

The current global deployed list of Cygnus Director customers will be able to easily upgrade to the newly enhanced security from their existing systems utilizing an IP return path.

A part of the MediaKind Universe, Cygnus enables content providers, broadcasters and service providers to securely and reliably acquire, backhaul and distribute the highest quality content to viewers around the world.

