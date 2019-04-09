MediaKind : Launches Next Generation Primary Distribution Security Protecting Highly Valuable, Premium Content

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the launch
of its next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution with Cygnus
Director 128, a control and conditional access management software
product. Cygnus Director 128 enables broadcasters and content owners to
secure and manage the primary distribution of their content to secondary
broadcast operators, by identifying and helping to prohibit the
unauthorized streaming and broadcasting of their high value, live and
on-demand content to consumers.
The enhanced, next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution
utilizes advanced 128-bit encryption coupled with forensic watermarking
technology to deter and help prevent piracy of high value content from
the broadcaster/content owner’s distribution network, as well as better
protecting subsequent copies or streams.
Gowton Achaibar, COO, MediaKind, says: “There are currently hundreds of
billions of dollars’ worth of content rights in the video chain prior to
it reaching the consumer. Securing this highly valuable content within
contribution and distribution networks remains a crucial part in the
commercial makeup of how video is delivered. By enhancing our Cygnus
Primary Distribution solution with the launch of our next generation
Cygnus Director 128 product, we are combatting media piracy by
delivering a much higher level of security through state-of-the-art
conditional access technology. We are enabling broadcasters and content
owners to enhance their content network distribution and better protect
revenue streams in an increasingly competitive marketplace – ultimately,
delivering better media experiences for consumers to enjoy.”
Coupled with the newly enhanced encryption, Cygnus Director 128 provides
a management platform for further control, upgrade and standards
alignment with the following benefits:
-
Individual and group management of remote professional receivers
including entitlements, forced tuning to avoid satellite sun outages,
and forced channel selection for automated blackout management, and
over-air software download for network wide updates.
-
The advanced reporting system will give broadcasters and content
owners new operational visibility on the configuration status of their
entire network of professional receivers.
-
Offers the ability to deter, detect and prohibit piracy of high value
content, coupled with control over who can view content, including
affiliate networks that wish to receive and access their high value
content.
-
Cygnus Primary Distribution security solution can be applied over
either an IP, Satellite or hybrid Primary Distribution environment,
and will also support the BISS2 conditional access to ensure support
for open industry based standards.
-
The current global deployed list of Cygnus Director customers will be
able to easily upgrade to the newly enhanced security from their
existing systems utilizing an IP return path.
A part of the MediaKind Universe, Cygnus enables content providers,
broadcasters and service providers to securely and reliably acquire,
backhaul and distribute the highest quality content to viewers around
the world. Cygnus Contribution and Primary Distribution solutions will
be on display at NAB Show 2019 at booth #SU720. For more information
about MediaKind’s activity during NAB Show 2019, please visit the
dedicated website here.
