MediaKind : Launches Next Generation Primary Distribution Security Protecting Highly Valuable, Premium Content

04/09/2019 | 06:31am EDT

  • State-of-the-art encryption and security forms the basis of Cygnus Director 128 conditional access technology
  • Higher levels of encryption provides broadcasters and content owners/rights holders enhanced protection of premium live and valuable on-demand SD, HD and UHD content
  • Improved entitlement control features and addition of forensic watermark technology enables content owners and broadcasters to control and better protect content within the video chain and affiliate networks

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the launch of its next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution with Cygnus Director 128, a control and conditional access management software product. Cygnus Director 128 enables broadcasters and content owners to secure and manage the primary distribution of their content to secondary broadcast operators, by identifying and helping to prohibit the unauthorized streaming and broadcasting of their high value, live and on-demand content to consumers.

The enhanced, next generation Cygnus Primary Distribution solution utilizes advanced 128-bit encryption coupled with forensic watermarking technology to deter and help prevent piracy of high value content from the broadcaster/content owner’s distribution network, as well as better protecting subsequent copies or streams.

Gowton Achaibar, COO, MediaKind, says: “There are currently hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of content rights in the video chain prior to it reaching the consumer. Securing this highly valuable content within contribution and distribution networks remains a crucial part in the commercial makeup of how video is delivered. By enhancing our Cygnus Primary Distribution solution with the launch of our next generation Cygnus Director 128 product, we are combatting media piracy by delivering a much higher level of security through state-of-the-art conditional access technology. We are enabling broadcasters and content owners to enhance their content network distribution and better protect revenue streams in an increasingly competitive marketplace – ultimately, delivering better media experiences for consumers to enjoy.”

Coupled with the newly enhanced encryption, Cygnus Director 128 provides a management platform for further control, upgrade and standards alignment with the following benefits:

  • Individual and group management of remote professional receivers including entitlements, forced tuning to avoid satellite sun outages, and forced channel selection for automated blackout management, and over-air software download for network wide updates.
  • The advanced reporting system will give broadcasters and content owners new operational visibility on the configuration status of their entire network of professional receivers.
  • Offers the ability to deter, detect and prohibit piracy of high value content, coupled with control over who can view content, including affiliate networks that wish to receive and access their high value content.
  • Cygnus Primary Distribution security solution can be applied over either an IP, Satellite or hybrid Primary Distribution environment, and will also support the BISS2 conditional access to ensure support for open industry based standards.
  • The current global deployed list of Cygnus Director customers will be able to easily upgrade to the newly enhanced security from their existing systems utilizing an IP return path.

A part of the MediaKind Universe, Cygnus enables content providers, broadcasters and service providers to securely and reliably acquire, backhaul and distribute the highest quality content to viewers around the world. Cygnus Contribution and Primary Distribution solutions will be on display at NAB Show 2019 at booth #SU720. For more information about MediaKind’s activity during NAB Show 2019, please visit the dedicated website here.

About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (#SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.

About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.


