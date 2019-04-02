MediaKind : Solutions Power NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to Emmy Award® Success

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces that its
industry-leading media processing solutions helped to play an integral
role in enabling NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to win a
Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for ‘Large Scale “At-Home”
Production for Live Sports with Minimal On-Site Production Assets.’ The
award, which will be presented at NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on
April 7, 2019, came in recognition of NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global
Services’ ability to deliver larger, more complex at-home productions
through a range of technological advancements which remove the need for
entire production teams to be located at the event itself.
Traditional productions of large-scale live sporting events have been
challenged by the limitations of technology and reduced resources.
Productions teams have often been required to be present on-site in
order to receive and process a multitude of live camera, audio and data
feeds, while addressing accompanying issues such as shipping logistics,
setup and teardown time, staffing travel, equipment failure, and overall
associated costs. Through the deployment of MediaKind’s compression
technology, which includes AVP2000 Contribution Encoders and RX 8200
Professional IRDs, PSSI Global Services and NASCAR Productions have been
able to simplify the overall live event production workflow and leverage
the use of advanced, complex equipment from a permanent external
facility.
Steve Stum, VP of Track Operations and Technical Production, NASCAR
Productions, says: “To be recognized by the National Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences with this prestigious award demonstrates
NASCAR’s ongoing commitment to innovation. It’s a testament to the
diligent work and great collaboration with MediaKind in helping us
reimagine live-event production at NASCAR.”
In early 2018, PSSI Global Services, in partnership with NASCAR
Productions, utilized MediaKind’s media processing solutions to
successfully conduct the largest at-home production to date for the
Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida. The transmission from the event back to
NASCAR’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, included 28 video
paths and 75 channels of audio delivered synchronously for 32
consecutive hours, and was achieved using just two transponders on a
single satellite, accessed via one antenna and one solid-state amplifier.
Brian Nelles, Executive Vice President, PSSI Global Services, says:
““Receiving this Emmy is a huge honor for all of us at PSSI Global
Services, and it is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and
dedication. Our team invested countless hours alongside the engineers at
MediaKind in developing this solution. Utilizing the flexible AVP
encoding platform, we are able to meet the expanding transmission
requirements for all of our clients’ large-scale at-home productions. We
couldn’t be prouder of the results.”
MediaKind’s advanced media processing technologies played a key role in
enabling PSSI Global Services and NASCAR Production to maximize data
throughput and deliver higher quality images with low latency. The
low-latency satellite path, as well as the availability and quality of
fiber connectivity, provided the production of return feeds for large
screens to take place onsite, driving fan engagement and ensuring the
distribution for additional feeds on the same low-latency return path.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “The production of large-scale live
sporting events demands a high quality and reliable service, so that
viewers receive the best possible experience on all their screens. This
award is a testament to the strength of our media processing solutions
and industry expertise in enabling high quality video throughout the
production process, delivered with maximum efficiency at reduced costs.
We are proud to have collaborated in this project with NASCAR
Productions and PSSI Global Services and help them to realize a true
feat of television broadcast engineering excellence by transforming
large-scale at-home production.”
For more information about MediaKind’s activity during NAB Show 2019,
please visit the dedicated website here.
