MediaKind : Universe Enables Customers to Evolve and Adapt to the Dynamic Shifts in the Media Landscape

Visitors to IBC 2018 (#1.D61) will be the first in the world to experience MediaKind Universe - the next-generation solution and service portfolio from MediaKind, the new identity for Ericsson’s Media Solutions business. MediaKind Universe enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers with the best of media technology to evolve, adapt and shift to the new consumption habits for everyone, everywhere.

Arun Bhikshesvaran, Chief Marketing Officer, MediaKind says: “The MediaKind Universe is about people, content and how it is consumed. As people engage with media on a variety of devices at locations of their choice, around the clock, our customers have a number of routes or trajectories they can take to deliver and monetize these new consumption habits. The MediaKind Universe presents a set of solutions that match these trajectories and enable the smooth flow of content towards the center of the media universe – consumers.”

The MediaKind Universe consists of five solutions - Cygnus, Aquila, Pictor, Orion and Vega. Each of these best in class solutions addresses a specific trajectory, which manifests in the real-world as defined workflows and pose requirements on quality, security, latency, time- and device-shift capabilities.

Contribution and Distribution – Cygnus enables content providers, broadcasters and service providers to securely and reliably acquire, backhaul and distribute the highest quality content anywhere, ensuring viewers around the world never miss a minute of the action.

Direct to Consumer – Aquila tailors content into many forms and for a variety of uses, that include both Linear and On Demand. In addition, the highly efficient, broadcast-grade service enables innovative consumer experience with flexible deployment and operating choices.

Video Delivery Networks – Pictor embodies creative thinking for today's challenging world of media delivery. Video is no longer stagnant nor immobile and no longer comes in limited flavors.

Consumer Experience – TV Service Providers need fresh solutions to engage consumers, personalize services and dynamically monetize across many different screens. Orion provides a modern, multi-device, multi-screen platform for immersive TV service delivery. Backed by powerful analytics, UI customization and dynamic ad-insertion features, Orion is the most comprehensive consumer experience solution for Live and OTT services.

Services – Vega enables world class media-centric professional services to design, launch, support, optimize and manage our customers' operations.

Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, adds: “The global launch of MediaKind Universe at IBC 2018 represents a catalyst for the industry, as we enable content owners, broadcasters and service providers to deliver next generation, immersive experiences by leveraging our complete portfolio. Our solutions allow our customers to have greater visibility of the trajectories thereby increasing revenue opportunities. By bringing our pioneering media technology solutions alongside a formalized services and support offering, we are enabling our customers to evolve and adapt to the next shift in our industry.”

For further information on the global launch of MediaKind Universe, join MediaKind at IBC Show 2018 at our booth #1.D61, where we will outline the power of each solution and service family across five dedicated zones. Alternatively, visit us online during the event from September 14 – 18th. See you there.

