MediaKind : Universe Enables Customers to Evolve and Adapt to the Dynamic Shifts in the Media Landscape

Visitors to IBC 2018 (#1.D61) will be the first in the world to
experience MediaKind Universe - the next-generation solution and service
portfolio from MediaKind, the new identity for Ericsson’s Media
Solutions business. MediaKind Universe enables content owners,
broadcasters and service providers with the best of media technology to
evolve, adapt and shift to the new consumption habits for everyone,
everywhere.
Arun Bhikshesvaran, Chief Marketing Officer, MediaKind says: “The
MediaKind Universe is about people, content and how it is consumed. As
people engage with media on a variety of devices at locations of their
choice, around the clock, our customers have a number of routes or
trajectories they can take to deliver and monetize these new consumption
habits. The MediaKind Universe presents a set of solutions that match
these trajectories and enable the smooth flow of content towards the
center of the media universe – consumers.”
The MediaKind Universe consists of five solutions - Cygnus, Aquila,
Pictor, Orion and Vega. Each of these best in class solutions addresses
a specific trajectory, which manifests in the real-world as defined
workflows and pose requirements on quality, security, latency, time- and
device-shift capabilities.
-
Contribution and Distribution – Cygnus enables content
providers, broadcasters and service providers to securely and reliably
acquire, backhaul and distribute the highest quality content anywhere,
ensuring viewers around the world never miss a minute of the action.
-
Direct to Consumer – Aquila tailors content into many forms and
for a variety of uses, that include both Linear and On Demand. In
addition, the highly efficient, broadcast-grade service enables
innovative consumer experience with flexible deployment and operating
choices.
-
Video Delivery Networks – Pictor embodies creative thinking for
today’s challenging world of media delivery. Video is no longer
stagnant nor immobile and no longer comes in limited flavors.
-
Consumer Experience – TV Service Providers need fresh
solutions to engage consumers, personalize services and dynamically
monetize across many different screens. Orion provides a
modern, multi-device, multi-screen platform for immersive TV service
delivery. Backed by powerful analytics, UI customization and dynamic
ad-insertion features, Orion is the most comprehensive consumer
experience solution for Live and OTT services.
-
Services – Vega enables world class media-centric
professional services to design, launch, support, optimize and manage
our customers’ operations.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, adds: “The global launch of MediaKind
Universe at IBC 2018 represents a catalyst for the industry, as we
enable content owners, broadcasters and service providers to deliver
next generation, immersive experiences by leveraging our complete
portfolio. Our solutions allow our customers to have greater visibility
of the trajectories thereby increasing revenue opportunities. By
bringing our pioneering media technology solutions alongside a
formalized services and support offering, we are enabling our customers
to evolve and adapt to the next shift in our industry.”
For further information on the global launch of MediaKind Universe, join
MediaKind at IBC Show 2018 at our booth #1.D61, where we will outline
the power of each solution and service family across five dedicated
zones. Alternatively, visit
us online during the event from September 14 – 18th. See
you there.
ENDS
About MediaKind
MediaKind launched on 10th July as the new brand identity for Ericsson
Media Solutions. For background on MediaKind, please visit: www.mediakind.com
and read the launch press release here.
About MediaKind at IBC
At IBC 2018, MediaKind will show how it is enabling content owners,
broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and
dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and
services. Visitors to the stand will experience how MediaKind is driving
innovation across contribution and distribution, direct to consumer,
video delivery networks, content discovery & personalization, and global
services & support. For further information please visit here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005532/en/