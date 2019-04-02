MediaKind : launches cloud-based live 360º video as a service (360aaS) at NAB Show 2019

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the launch
of its Cygnus 360º as-a-Service (360aaS) solution for live events. As
part of MediaKind’s Cygnus Solution this new, innovative offering
provides a cloud-based workflow for live 360º video processing and
multi-platform publishing service which enables consumers to become
fully immersed and engaged in their favorite live content. This can be
achieved through enhanced 360º video coverage, either directly via a
head-mounted device or viewed on a multiscreen device as a companion to
existing High Definition (HD)/ Ultra High Definition (UHD) broadcast or
streamed services.
With MediaKind’s Cygnus 360aaS solution, operators and content owners
can efficiently capture and process high quality live 360º video at up
to 8K resolution and deliver immersive content to the consumer with
delivery bitrates of between 10-15Mbps. From a single high-quality
contribution source, live 360º video is processed and delivered into
suitable resolutions and formats for simultaneous live publishing to an
operator’s app over public CDN, as well as via social media platforms. A
core part of the service is MediaKind’s technical support and monitoring
throughout the staging and broadcasting of the event, therefore reducing
delivery risk and the need for operators or service providers to place
skilled staff on-site.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “As consumers look to be even further
immersed and engaged in their favorite live content, today’s media
players are continually looking for new innovations and formats to
increase subscriber engagement with premium, pay-per-view events and new
avenues to experience ‘being there’. Through our new live 360º as a
service (360aaS) solution, we are combining industry leading and
award-winning video processing technology alongside our technical
support expertise and workflow monitoring to provide TV operators and
content owner/originators with the confidence to open up a new world of
immersive viewing. We are providing the tools to put fans of live
sports, esports and music in the producer’s seat, with the opportunity
to self-curate and become more engaged in their favorite content in a
way they never have before.”
With viewport-adaptive tile-based 360º video, live capture can be
increased beyond 4K resolution, typically used in live 360º events over
the past year, without requiring the consumer display device to have a
matching capability for full-resolution decode. While this increases
image quality, it also results in lower delivery bitrates and associated
CDN costs compared to previous methods of 360º processing and delivery.
For higher consumer reach the Cygnus 360aaS solution also offers
resolution conversion, processing, and publishing to social media
platforms and for legacy device support.
A further benefit to Cygnus 360aaS lies in minimizing costs and risks
associated with covering live events in 360º video instead of, or
alongside, current TV production. This new solution to the market
enables broadcasters and operators with content rights, especially in
premium sport and esports content, to access new monetization
opportunities and reduce churn, giving viewers and subscribers better
value for money by watching an event on a pay-per-view basis or via
advertizing.
