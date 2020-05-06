Log in
MediaMath Expands Partnership with TVSquared to Provide CTV Attribution Across EMEA

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT

MediaMath Advertisers – Throughout Europe & Asia – Can Access Always-On Performance Analytics for Programmatic CTV Campaigns

TVSquared, the global leader in TV attribution, announced that its partnership with MediaMath has expanded to include Europe and Asia. Advertisers can leverage real-time analytics to measure and optimize the performance of programmatic video ads served via connected TV (CTV). MediaMath is leading the way in providing performance, transparency and accountability for targeted TV buys.

Across the world, streaming viewership is soaring due to the homebound economy. In Europe’s two largest advertising markets alone – the UK and Germany – time spent with streaming services is up by 23% and 30%, respectively. Based on MediaMath’s own platform data, CPMs for CTV/OTT dropped over the last two months as viewership on cord-cutter platforms skyrockets.

TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers MediaMath advertisers to demonstrate the immediate impact that programmatic CTV campaigns have on brand-specific outcomes, including sales, website visits, app activity and more. Brands can access reach extension, frequency and recency analytics, and quantify performance by day, daypart, device type, region, creative, program and media service. Insights can then be made actionable to inform schedule changes and audience-driven buys.

“The opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers across ad-supported streaming content has never been greater than it is right now,” said Viktor Zawadzki, General Manager EMEA, MediaMath. “As our preferred partner for CTV attribution, TVSquared’s technology works in every country in the world, making real-time proof of performance for CTV campaigns a reality for advertisers across the globe.”

“Now more than ever before, cost optimization – understanding how every dollar in an ad budget is working – is top of mind for marketers,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder, TVSquared. “Partnering with MediaMath, which is trailblazing a fully transparent, accountable media supply chain, we are able to provide thousands of advertisers with complete visibility into CTV campaign performance, all at a global scale.”

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world’s top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaign across display, native, mobile, video, audio, social, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in “programmatic” advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and won four awards from the IAB for Sales, Service and Education Excellence.

MediaMath is leading an industry-wide effort to create an accountable and addressable supply chain through SOURCE by MediaMath, an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, fraud-free, and viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 16 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.


© Business Wire 2020
