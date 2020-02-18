MediaPRO :'s Lisa Plaggemier to Share Insights on Advancing Cybersecurity Awareness Programs at RSAC 2020

Talks Offer Attendees Actionable Advice on Achieving Positive Behavioral Change Using Creative and Data-Driven Approaches

MediaPRO, a leader in Software-as-a-Service privacy, cybersecurity, and compliance training for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Chief Strategist Lisa Plaggemier will present at the upcoming RSA 2020 Conference as part of two sessions focused on helping organizations build and continuously improve their cybersecurity awareness programs. Plaggemier has an extensive background in security training and awareness, including serving as Director of Security Culture, Risk and Client Advocacy for CDK Global, and Chief Evangelist at InfoSec.

“If there’s one area of security that clearly benefits from creativity and outside-the-box thinking, it’s training and awareness. Everybody talks about engaging training programs, but what does that really mean? RSA’s Human Element theme this year will generate lots of discussion about culture. Senior executives, HR, and corporate comms pros have been trying to influence "corporate culture" for years - how can security professionals succeed in influencing culture where others haven't? These are the questions we'll discuss in the learning lab and the panel session," Plaggemier said.

Plaggemier presents Wednesday, February 26 at the following RSA sessions:

Improving Security Awareness with Psychology, Advertising and Analytics

In this Partner Perspectives session, Plaggemier and fellow panelists will help awareness professionals to think outside of the box by sharing current best practices and approaches to create and accelerate effective employee cybersecurity awareness programs that actually change behavior. The session begins at 8:00am PT in Moscone South.

Hearts and Minds: Shaping a Successful Awareness Program

Plaggemier and Cofense Security Solutions Advisor Tonia Dudley will explore individual psychological characteristics, such as apathy, fatigue and denial that often make behavioral change a challenge. This interactive learning lab will sift through inherent benefits in human physiology, such as how our brain chemistry responds to stories, in eliciting constructive outcomes. The learning lab begins at 9:20am PT in Moscone South.

On the RSA Expo Floor:

Attendees can visit MediaPRO at booth #3202 in the South Expo Hall to learn more about the company’s training solutions to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and reduce reputational risk. For more information visit https://www.mediapro.com/rsac-2020-mediapro/

Follow MediaPRO to keep up with company updates and news from RSA:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MediaPROInc

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediapro-inc-/

About MediaPRO

MediaPRO security and privacy training solutions are used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and reduce the risk to their reputation and bottom line. MediaPRO covers security, privacy and compliance so you can address a more complete threat landscape. For more information, visit mediapro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005943/en/