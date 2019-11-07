MediaTek : Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate the Development of Internet of Things Solutions

Verified hardware and software enhance interoperability and allow faster time to production.

Nov 8, 2019 - 11:53 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan - November, 7, 2019 - MediaTek today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Under MediaTek's Rich IoT program, the company is offering the MT8362B targeted at a wide range of voice AI, embedded and industrial devices. The MT8362B is a system-on-chip (SoC) platform and its Evaluation Kit, Pumpkin i300 EVK, is available on Seeed Studio. The chipset supports Android 9.0 and Yocto Linux OS solutions based on Kernel version 4.19. The drivers are being pushed upstream to the mainline Kernel project for long term support which is critical for the IoT market.

MediaTek has successfully completed Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT certification testing with Pumpkin i300 EVK using a Yocto Linux software build.

Capabilities enabled by MediaTek's Rich IoT platform through Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT include:

Networking, i.e. access to cloud services from edge devices

Over-the-air (OTA) capability to upgrade client software in edge devices from the cloud

Extension of security services (authentication, audits, etc.) from cloud to edge

MediaTek and Microsoft have collaborated to create a comprehensive end-to-end IoT solution. Now customers can easily build edge devices relying on MediaTek's Rich IoT platform, and connect these edge devices to cloud services with Azure Certified for IoT.

'Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations,' said Mohit Bhushan, VP and GM of US Business Development at MediaTek. 'Reducing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures MediaTek helps its customers get started quickly on their IoT solution.'

'Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,' said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. 'With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.'

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.



