MediaTek : Delivers 112G Long Range SerDes IP, Silicon-Proven on 7nm for ASIC Services

MediaTek leads industry with SerDes portfolio for data center, AI computing and cloud infrastructure

Nov 9, 2019 - 7:00 AM

CORONADO, California - November 9, 2019 - MediaTek today announced the expansion of its ASIC services with the 112G Long Range (LR) SerDes IP chip. Available with silicon-proven 7nm FinFET process technology, MediaTek's 112G LR SerDes enables data centers to quickly and efficiently process high volumes of specific types of data, accelerating the speed of computing.

With this chip, enterprise networking and hyper scale data centers will be able to efficiently create next-generation connectivity applications that are customized to meet their specific requirements. This announcement expands on MediaTek's comprehensive ASIC design services and further solidifies its industry leading position of offering the most comprehensive SerDes portfolio.

MediaTek's 112G LR SerDes is a high-performance DSP-based solution with PAM4 and NRZ signaling, and is designed for harsh environments and noisy SoC applications. Applicable to LR, MR and VSR applications, the chip features power optimizations for each scenario and because it utilizes the latest 7nm production process, the IP is highly competitive in both power efficiency and chip-size. Additionally, the 112G LR SerDes supports a variety of IEEE standard speeds including 1/10/25/50/100G and FC16/FC32/FC64. MediaTek's 112G LR SerDes provides a robust range of diagnostics and debugging features, including a built-in data-eye monitor that doesn't interfere with the main data path, plus support for internal BIST and loopback.

'The expansion of our ASIC solutions solidifies our commitment to providing leading ASIC design services to our customers across the computing, communication and consumer markets,' said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President. 'With the launch of the 112G LR SerDes IP chip, we continue to enable customers to develop solutions for applications across verticals.'

MediaTek recognizes the growth opportunities in the ASIC industry and continues to invest in delivering premier ASIC design services to its customers. With increased demand from tier-1 customers to bring unique solutions to their systems, MediaTek has evolved with the needs of the industry to power devices across the communication and consumer spaces.

MediaTek offers the industry's most comprehensive SerDes portfolio available for ASIC designs ranging from 10G, 28G, 56G and 112G. Its ASIC services and IP portfolio covers a wide range of applications such as enterprise and hyper scale data venters, ultra-high-performance networking switches, routers or compute applications, gNB (5G) infrastructure, AI/DL applications and novel computing applications that require exceptionally high bandwidth via long-reach interconnects.

MediaTek's ASIC services offer a comprehensive business opportunity for customers looking to build expertly designed, custom silicon solutions for a wide range of applications; from wired and wireless communications, ultra-high performance computing to battery focused IoT, local connectivity, personal multimedia and advanced sensors and RF. ASIC customers can employ MediaTek's expertise at any stage in the service through system/platform design, SoC design, synthesis, physical layout, manufacturing support and product implementation.

The first partner products adopting MediaTek's 112G LR SerDes IP are already in development and will be available during the second half of 2020.

