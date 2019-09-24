MediaTek : Introduces Highly Integrated Chipset for Feature-Rich 4K UHD Smart TVs

New MT5670 SoC designed to bring consumers richer entertainment experiences

Sep 25, 2019 - 6:00 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan - September 24, 2019 - MediaTek today introduced its newest chipset for smart TVs, the MT5670. The highly integrated chipset lets consumer electronics manufacturers build high quality, feature-rich 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) digital TVs at affordable price points.

MediaTek owns 70 percent market share and is the No. 1 chipset provider for digital and smart TVs. MediaTek currently powers more than two billion TVs globally. The newest MediaTek TV system-on-chip (SoC) continues MediaTek's legacy in multimedia innovation, bringing consumers around the world richer entertainment experiences.

'MediaTek brings to TVs many of the same features and technology we deliver to the smartphone market, including high resolution picture quality, AI and voice support, to make the latest smart TV features accessible to everyone,' said Mike Chang, General Manager of MediaTek's Smart Home business unit. 'With this newest chip, along with our chipest for 8K TVs, MediaTek will continue to innovate the intelligent home experience. TVs are moving beyond entertainment centers and transforming into smart home hubs with AI, voice and object recognition and connectivity to be the center of the digital home.'

With 4K UHD support and built-in advanced processing technologies, the MT5670 delivers true studio quality video. MediaTek's TV AI picture quality (AI PQ) technology uses facial and scene recognition to automatically adjust the sharpness and fine-tune picture quality settings. The chipset supports MediaTek's MiraVision technology and MDDi™ de-interlace solution for smooth picture quality, and integrates high-quality audio codec for better sound. The MT5670 also enables TV makers to integrate voice capabilities to give consumers even more control over the user experience.

The MT5670 packs four Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs operating at 1.5 GHz and an Arm Mali G51 GPU. Additional features include:

Android TV 9 support

Worldwide multi-standard analog TV demodulator

ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators

UHD@60Hz direct drive

3D graphic support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2

A transport de-multiplexer

A muti-standard video decoder (including VP9)

Rich format audio codec

H.264 encoder

HDMI 2.0 receiver with 3D support

The MT5670 will be available globally in smart TVs launching this month. To learn more about MediaTek's smart TV chipsets, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/entertainment/digital-tv.

MediaTek is the global home entertainment market leader with its technology in more than 20 percent of homes globally. MediaTek powers a wide range of digital TVs, voice assistant devices (VADs), blu-ray and DVD players, Wi-Fi routers and optical drives. For more information on MediaTek's intelligent home products, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/entertainment.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. They are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Their dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. They call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything they do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.