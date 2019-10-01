MediaTek : Joins Voice Interoperability Initiative with Amazon and Other Technology Leaders

New initiative founded to enable consumers to access multiple voice services on the same device

HSINCHU, Taiwan - October 1, 2019 - MediaTek today announced it joined the newly created Voice Interoperability Initiative as a founding member with Amazon and other leading technology companies. The Voice Interoperability Initiative was developed with the goal of giving consumers the best user experience by supporting multiple simultaneous wake words on a single device. The program aims to make it easier for companies to integrate multiple voice services on a single voice-enabled product while maintaining security and privacy measures to protect consumers' data.

'As voice assistant technology gets integrated into more types of connected devices, we're seeing a growing demand for consumers to be able to seamlessly use multiple voice services on a single device,' said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. 'As part of the Voice Interoperability Initiative, MediaTek will work with Amazon to make it easier for device makers to bring to market innovative voice products that give consumers more choices and flexibility.'

The Voice Interoperability Initiative was founded with four priorities:

Developing voice services that can work seamlessly with others, while protecting the privacy and security of customers

Building voice-enabled devices that promote choice and flexibility through multiple, simultaneous wake words

Releasing technologies and solutions that make it easier to integrate multiple voice services on a single product

Accelerating machine learning and conversational AI research to improve the breadth, quality and interoperability of voice services

MediaTek is the No. 1 chipmaker for VADs, powering some of the most popular connected devices on the market. MediaTek's VAD portfolio includes the recently introduced MT8516 2-mic development kit for Alexa Voice Service (AVS). The MT8516 is designed to help audio manufacturers reduce development time, effort and costs in designing smart speaker products with far-field speech recognition technology and multi-room music.

