MediaTek : to Webcast 2Q19 Result Conference Call on July 31, 2019

07/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT
Jul 17, 2019 - 5:00 PM

Hsinchu, Taiwan - July 17, 2019 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its second-quarter 2019 result conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Taiwan Time in Mandarin, and at 5:30 p.m. in English. Mr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from the investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In Mandarin

http://wms.gridow.com/ir/mediatek/tw/mediatek_2019Q2_tw.html

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In English

http://wms.gridow.com/ir/mediatek/en/mediatek_2019Q2_en.html

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 950653#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:39:00 UTC
