Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MediaTek : to Webcast 2Q20 Result Conference Call on July 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 09:51pm EDT
Jul 17, 2020 - 5:00 PM

Hsinchu, Taiwan - July 17, 2020 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its second-quarter 2020 result conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020. Mr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from the investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) Language: English

http://wms.gridow.com/ir/mediatek/en/mediatek_2020Q2_en.html

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 395559#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 01:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aBlackRock's Profits Get Lift From Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case
DJ
02:48aPandemic Deflates Cathay Pacific's Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFTC Considers Deposing Top Facebook Officials -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aNOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -2-
2WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
3Inozyme Pharma Acquires ENPP1 Deficiency Program Assets from Alexion Pharmaceuticals
4NOTE AB (PUBL) : NOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
5YPF S.A. : Announces Early Participation Date Results And Extension Of The Early Exchange Consideration In ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group