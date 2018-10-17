Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MediaTek : to Webcast 3Q18 Result Conference Call on October 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:08am CEST

Hsinchu, Taiwan - October 17, 2018 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its third-quarter 2018 result conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Taiwan Time in Mandarin, and at 5:30 p.m. in English. Mr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO and Spokesperson, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from the investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In Mandarin

http://wms.gridow.com/ir/mediatek/tw/mediatek_2018Q3_tw.html

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In English

http://wms.gridow.com/ir/mediatek/en/mediatek_2018Q3_en.html

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 481213#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pNOVAN : Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
AQ
12:05pMACQUARIE : Backs Giant Renewables Project
AQ
12:05pPTTEP states aims for major Thai offshore gas fields
AQ
12:05pCHONGKUNDANG : Chong Kun Dang recruits European researchers for autoimmune disease drug
AQ
12:05pAKER BP : to Buy Equinor Gas, Condensate Discovery
AQ
12:05pEQUINOR : starts production from Oseberg Vestflanken 2
AQ
12:05pGHANA OIL : Bidding for Oil Blocks must be Transpent and Efficient President Akufo-Addo
AQ
12:05pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : ADNOC to build sulfur pipeline, expand Shah gas processing
AQ
12:05pHSBC : to invest more than US$325 million in UK solar and wind
AQ
12:05pAKER BP : Equinor to sell stake in King Lear discovery to Aker BP
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.