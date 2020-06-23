Mediacom Announces Series of Company Initiatives to Help Customers and Communities Recover from COVID-19 Crisis

Mediacom Communications announced today the company is extending through the July and August billing cycles a series of previously announced initiatives directed at helping American families address work, education and health care challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Specific initiatives include:

Offering the Mediacom Connect2Compete low-cost Internet program free for 60 days to new qualifying families.

Extending the pricing of Mediacom’s Access Internet 60 service to new customers at $19.99 per month for 12 months (currently retails for $29.99 per month).

Pausing monthly data allowances across all Mediacom Internet service tiers.

Providing complimentary access to all Mediacom Xtream Wi-Fi Hotspots.

In addition, beginning with the September billing cycle and continuing through the end of 2020, Mediacom will provide up to 100 gigabytes of additional data to any broadband customer that exceeds their monthly data allowance for free.

“Mediacom’s high-speed broadband network has proven to be a critical tool in helping combat the COVID-19 crisis across the more than 1,500 communities we serve,” said John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s EVP of Operations. “As we look ahead to the start of the 2020-21 school year and the reopening of more and more businesses, we hope today’s announcement will bring some comfort to our customers as they work towards transitioning back to normal.”

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005648/en/