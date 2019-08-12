Log in
Mediacom Communications Named ACF Fiorentina Jersey Sponsor for 2019-20 Season

08/12/2019 | 10:13am EDT

Mediacom Communications Corporation and ACF Fiorentina are pleased to announce Mediacom will be the Club's shirt sponsor for the 2019-20 season.

Serving as both Chairman and CEO of Mediacom and President of Fiorentina, Rocco B. Commisso is keen to invest further in Fiorentina and reinforce the club's bond with the U.S. based cable television firm with the aim of taking the Viola back to the level the city deserves.

The agreement will provide considerable funds to help the Florence-based club compete in the world of soccer with its very stringent rules.

“I believe greatly in the image potential of Florence and Fiorentina,” said Commisso. “This sponsorship will ensure the Fiorentina brand enjoys not just national but also international visibility thanks to Mediacom. I am convinced that strengthening the ties between Mediacom and Fiorentina is essential to obtain reciprocal benefits and help both companies achieve significant targets.”

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.


© Business Wire 2019
