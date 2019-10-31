Mediacom Communications Reports Combined Results for Third Quarter 2019

MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION today released combined unaudited financial and operating highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Mediacom Combined Results for Third Quarter 2019*

Revenues were $510.6 million, reflecting a 3.5% increase from the prior year period

Adjusted OIBDA was $198.3 million, reflecting an 7.8% increase from the prior year period

Capital expenditures were $75.9 million, compared to $80.7 million in the prior year period

Free cash flow was $98.5 million, compared to $81.5 million in the prior year period

Ending primary service units (“PSUs”) of 2,661,000, compared to 2,662,000 at September 30, 2018

Ending customer relationships of 1,367,000, compared to 1,365,000 at September 30, 2018

Total leverage ratio of 2.92x, compared to 3.26x at September 30, 2018

Interest coverage ratio of 8.28x, compared to 8.45x at September 30, 2018

Reference to “Mediacom Combined” reflects the combined results of Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom LLC, eliminating intercompany amounts. Mediacom Combined information is being provided for convenience and informational purposes, and does not modify or supplement the separate financial and operating results of Mediacom Broadband LLC, which were previously released and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K on October 31, 2019.

About Mediacom

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

TABLE 1* Mediacom Communications Corporation

Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 YoY % Change High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 213,058 $ 189,848 12.2 % Video 184,027 191,622 (4.0 %) Phone 29,876 28,789 3.8 % Business services 72,053 68,515 5.2 % Advertising 11,566 14,408 (19.7 %) Total revenues $ 510,580 $ 493,182 3.5 % Service costs (216,201 ) (213,050 ) 1.5 % SG&A expenses (84,926 ) (85,584 ) (0.8 %) Management fees (11,500 ) (10,500 ) 9.5 % OIBDA (a) $ 197,953 $ 184,048 7.6 % Deferred compensation 384 - - Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 198,337 $ 184,048 7.8 % Cash interest expense (a) (23,960 ) (21,782 ) 10.0 % Capital expenditures (75,890 ) (80,727 ) (6.0 %) Free cash flow (a) $ 98,487 $ 81,539 20.8 % Adjusted OIBDA margin (b) 38.8 % 37.3 % September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 YoY % Change HSD customers 1,316,000 1,260,000 4.4 % Video customers 729,000 793,000 (8.1 %) Phone customers 616,000 609,000 1.1 % Primary service units (“PSUs”) 2,661,000 2,662,000 (0.0 %) HSD customer increases 13,000 9,000 Video customer declines (18,000 ) (15,000 ) Phone customer increases - 10,000 Quarterly PSU (declines) increases (5,000 ) 4,000 Customer relationships (c) 1,367,000 1,365,000 0.1 % Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 63.90 $ 61.80 3.4 % Customer relationship (e) $ 124.46 $ 120.30 3.5 % September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Bank credit facility $ 2,265,000 $ 2,200,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 50,000 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 2,315,000 $ 2,400,000 Total leverage ratio (g) 2.92x 3.26x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.28x 8.45x

* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.

TABLE 2* Mediacom Communications Corporation

Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Eliminations Mediacom

Combined HSD $ 115,238 $ 97,820 $ - $ 213,058 Video 99,538 84,489 - 184,027 Phone 16,150 13,726 - 29,876 Business services 43,878 28,175 - 72,053 Advertising 9,706 1,860 - 11,566 Total revenues $ 284,510 $ 226,070 $ - $ 510,580 Service costs (116,634 ) (99,567 ) - (216,201 ) SG&A expenses (51,257 ) (33,669 ) - (84,926 ) Management fees (6,900 ) (4,600 ) - (11,500 ) OIBDA (a) $ 109,719 $ 88,234 - $ 197,953 Investment income from affiliate - 4,500 $ (4,500 ) - Deferred compensation 204 180 - 384 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 109,923 $ 92,914 $ (4,500 ) $ 198,337 Cash interest expense (a) (12,919 ) (11,041 ) - (23,960 ) Capital expenditures (39,987 ) (35,903 ) - (75,890 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) - 4,500 - Free cash flow (a) $ 52,517 $ 45,970 $ - $ 98,487 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined HSD customers 726,000 590,000 1,316,000 Video customers 400,000 329,000 729,000 Phone customers 340,000 276,000 616,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,466,000 1,195,000 2,661,000 HSD customer increases 5,000 8,000 13,000 Video customer declines (12,000 ) (6,000 ) (18,000 ) Phone customer (declines) increases (1,000 ) 1,000 - Quarterly PSU (declines) increases (8,000 ) 3,000 (5,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 757,000 610,000 1,367,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 64.51 $ 63.14 $ 63.90 Customer relationship (e) $ 125.03 $ 123.74 $ 124.46 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,147,250 $ 1,117,750 $ 2,265,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 50,000 - 50,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,197,250 $ 1,117,750 $ 2,315,000 Total leverage ratio (g) 2.72x 3.01x 2.92x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.51x 8.42x 8.28x

* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.

TABLE 3* Mediacom Communications Corporation

Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Eliminations Mediacom

Combined HSD $ 102,834 $ 87,014 $ - $ 189,848 Video 104,679 86,943 - 191,622 Phone 15,540 13,249 - 28,789 Business services 41,951 26,564 - 68,515 Advertising 11,390 3,018 - 14,408 Total revenues $ 276,394 $ 216,788 $ - $ 493,182 Service costs (115,781 ) (97,269 ) - (213,050 ) SG&A expenses (51,768 ) (33,816 ) - (85,584 ) Management fees (6,325 ) (4,175 ) - (10,500 ) OIBDA (a) $ 102,520 $ 81,528 $ - $ 184,048 Investment income from affiliate - 4,500 (4,500 ) - Deferred compensation - - - - Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 102,520 $ 86,028 $ (4,500 ) $ 184,048 Cash interest expense (a) (12,009 ) (9,773 ) - (21,782 ) Capital expenditures (43,243 ) (37,484 ) - (80,727 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) - 4,500 - Free cash flow (a) $ 42,768 $ 38,771 $ - $ 81,539 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined HSD customers 694,000 566,000 1,260,000 Video customers 437,000 356,000 793,000 Phone customers 336,000 273,000 609,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,467,000 1,195,000 2,662,000 HSD customer increases 4,000 5,000 9,000 Video customer declines (10,000 ) (5,000 ) (15,000 ) Phone customer increases 4,000 6,000 10,000 Quarterly PSU (declines) increases (2,000 ) 6,000 4,000 Customer relationships (c) 756,000 609,000 1,365,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 62.76 $ 60.62 $ 61.80 Customer relationship (e) $ 121.79 $ 118.46 $ 120.30 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,060,750 $ 1,139,250 $ 2,200,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 200,000 - 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,260,750 $ 1,139,250 $ 2,400,000 Total leverage ratio (g) 3.07x 3.31x 3.26x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.54x 8.80x 8.45x

* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.

TABLE 4

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“OIBDA,” “Adjusted OIBDA,” “cash interest expense,” and “free cash flow” are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We define OIBDA as operating income before depreciation and amortization and Adjusted OIBDA as OIBDA plus investment income from affiliate and excluding deferred compensation. OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may have different depreciation and amortization policies, and are key components in our covenant calculations.

We define cash interest expense as interest expense, net, less amortization of deferred financing costs. Cash interest expense excludes the amortization of financing costs which were paid upon the financing of the relevant debt.

We define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures, cash interest expense and dividends to preferred members. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

TABLE 5

Footnotes

(a) See Table 4 for information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (b) Represents Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of total revenues. (c) Represents the total number of customers that take at least one service, without regard to which service(s) customers purchase. (d) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average PSUs for such period. (e) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average customer relationships for such period. (f) Total debt excludes the effect of deferred financing costs, net. (g) Represents total debt at period end divided by annualized Adjusted OIBDA for the period. (h) Represents Adjusted OIBDA divided by cash interest expense for the period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005535/en/