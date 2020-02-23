Medialink : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

羚 邦 集 團 有 限 公 司

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Medialink Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the website of the Company has been changed from "www.medialinkgroupltd.com.hk" to "www.medialink.com.hk" (the "Company Website") with effect from the date of this announcement. Shareholders of the Company can continue to obtain announcements, notices, financial reports and other documents published by the Company on the Company Website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

Ma Ching Fung

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

