Medialink : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

02/23/2020 | 11:24pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

羚 邦 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2230)

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Medialink Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the website of the Company has been changed from "www.medialinkgroupltd.com.hk" to "www.medialink.com.hk" (the "Company Website") with effect from the date of this announcement. Shareholders of the Company can continue to obtain announcements, notices, financial reports and other documents published by the Company on the Company Website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

For and on behalf of the Board

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

Ma Ching Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Ms. Chiu Siu Yin Lovinia, Ms. Chiu Siu Fung Noletta and Mr. Ma Ching Fung; the non-executive director is Ms. Wong Hang Yee, JP; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Fung Ying Wai Wilson, Ms. Leung Chan Che Ming Miranda and Mr. Wong Kam Pui, JP.

Disclaimer

Medialink Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:23:05 UTC
