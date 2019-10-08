Median Salary For Specialty Provider Organization CEOs Is $159,500: OPEN MINDS Releases Results Of The 2019 Executive Compensation & Retention Survey
0
10/08/2019
Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty provider organization chief executive officers (CEOs) have an annual salary of $159,500 in 2019. Salaries of CEOs vary most by the size of the specialty provider organization. Among 2019 respondents, 67% of CEOs at specialty provider organizations with less than $10 million in revenue made less than $150,000. For organizations with $10-$50 million in revenue, only 18% of CEOs make less than $150,000. At organizations with more than $50 million in revenue, no CEO made less than $150,000.
These results were reported in the OPEN MINDS annual survey on executive compensation and retention for specialty provider organizations, which was generously sponsored by Core Solutions. The survey included results from over 350 specialty provider organization executives across behavioral health, child and family services, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The survey provides information on executive compensation by market and organizational size, the number of executives planning to leave their organization by market and size, why executives are planning to leave their organization, and whether or not they believe they are replaceable at the same pay. Additionally, the survey contains a comparison of 2018 and 2019 respondents for trends.
Trends in executive cash compensation by market–behavioral health, child and family services, long-term services and supports, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, and primary care–by organizational revenue, and by executive level.
Trends in the number of executives who plan to leave their organization in the next year and the reason they plan to leave their organization. Data is broken down by market, revenue, and executive level.
Trends in whether executives believe they can be replaced at the same pay. Data is broken down by market, revenue, and executive level.
Core Solutions, Inc. (Core) is a trusted EHR vendor for behavioral health and human services. By operating as a partner first and vendor second, Core supports provider organizations committed to improving whole person care and quality of life for all people touched by the extraordinary challenges of behavioral health and other human conditions. Core’s Cx360 technology solutions give complex care communities everything they need to navigate changing regulatory landscapes and achieve desired outcomes around whole person care. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com
