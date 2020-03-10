Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mediant : Successfully Launches MIC Digital Shareholder Meeting for Current Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations and funds, has further strengthened its client offering with the launch of MIC Digital Shareholder Meeting (MIC DSM). MIC DSM is a fully supported solution for virtual and hybrid annual and ad-hoc shareholder meetings. Enabled for all registered and beneficial shareholders, the solution is integrated into Mediant's MIC investor communications platform allowing for easy access and improved shareholder engagement. The solution is already being used by clients in the current annual proxy season.

As with all Mediant's investor communications solutions, MIC DSM was designed to provide shareholders with a seamless, frictionless user experience. MIC DSM allows remote shareholders to fully participate in the annual meetings as shareholders can vote in real-time and ask questions of the board via their preferred channel: computer, tablet or mobile device. 

"Mediant has been supporting Corporate Issuers' annual meetings and proxy events for many years. With the launch of MIC DSM, we can now provide equal access to these meetings—whether remote or in person, for  beneficial or registered shareholders," said Sherry Moreland, president and COO, Mediant. "Our focus is on building technologies that drive shareholder engagement and meet shareholders where they are."

One of the features that makes MIC DSM unique is that issuers can promote and fully customize their brand via registration pages, emails and ballots, increasing customer loyalty. In addition, shareholders can register for the digital meeting directly on the issuer's ballot page without having to navigate to different pages or endure endless mouse clicks.

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle – from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

Media Contact:
Susan Assadi
Gitenstein & Assadi Public Relations
347 977 7125
sassadi@mediantonline.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediant-successfully-launches-mic-digital-shareholder-meeting-for-current-season-301020586.html

SOURCE Mediant


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aRYANAIR : lowers 2020 traffic target as Italy imposes lockdown
RE
09:46aINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Launches Collaboration Services for Cisco Webex Calling
BU
09:45aPhil DiBerardino, Jersey Shore Banking Veteran, to Join Republic Bank
GL
09:44aU.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights and costs on virus hit
RE
09:44aTAIZHOU WATER : Proposed change of non-executive director and member of strategy committee
PU
09:44aUNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 03/10/2020
PU
09:44aTETRAGON FINANCIAL : Statement re Dividend Information
PU
09:44aSHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Update announcement in relation to the disputes on property lease agreement of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company
PU
09:44aAMES NATIONAL : Presents the Robert Stafford Lecture Series on April 21 (3/10/20)
PU
09:44aChairman, Vice-Chairman and CMO in Scandion Oncology A/S buy Company shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group