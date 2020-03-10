Mediant : Successfully Launches MIC Digital Shareholder Meeting for Current Season

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations and funds, has further strengthened its client offering with the launch of MIC Digital Shareholder Meeting (MIC DSM). MIC DSM is a fully supported solution for virtual and hybrid annual and ad-hoc shareholder meetings. Enabled for all registered and beneficial shareholders, the solution is integrated into Mediant's MIC investor communications platform allowing for easy access and improved shareholder engagement. The solution is already being used by clients in the current annual proxy season.

As with all Mediant's investor communications solutions, MIC DSM was designed to provide shareholders with a seamless, frictionless user experience. MIC DSM allows remote shareholders to fully participate in the annual meetings as shareholders can vote in real-time and ask questions of the board via their preferred channel: computer, tablet or mobile device.

"Mediant has been supporting Corporate Issuers' annual meetings and proxy events for many years. With the launch of MIC DSM, we can now provide equal access to these meetings—whether remote or in person, for beneficial or registered shareholders," said Sherry Moreland, president and COO, Mediant. "Our focus is on building technologies that drive shareholder engagement and meet shareholders where they are."

One of the features that makes MIC DSM unique is that issuers can promote and fully customize their brand via registration pages, emails and ballots, increasing customer loyalty. In addition, shareholders can register for the digital meeting directly on the issuer's ballot page without having to navigate to different pages or endure endless mouse clicks.

