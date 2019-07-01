Mediatec Acquires Twentyfourseven

PITTSBURGH, Pa. USA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mediatec, a Live Events Company of NEP Group and one of the largest audio-visual technology companies in Europe, has acquired Twentyfourseven, a live event and corporate media services provider based in Scandinavia with offices in Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen.



Founded in 1996, Twentyfourseven serves moving media clients in the corporate, sports, TV, film and entertainment markets with expertise in the areas of TV production and corporate media. The company’s solutions include extensive production capabilities, including ENG equipment, drones, flypacks, integrated camera systems for live streaming, studio production and post production. They also provide webcast and streaming production services to support internal or external corporate communications.



The acquisition is consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to become the world leader in Live Events services. The deal adds Twentyfourseven’s robust solutions for the corporate market as well as a unique expertise in supporting multi-rig, back-to-back reality productions. The deal also provides Mediatec with a larger production facility in Denmark and the opportunity to support gaming events in the country.



Kenneth Paterson, CEO of Mediatec, said: “The addition of Twentyfourseven is great news for our clients and strengthens Mediatec in the Nordic region. Beyond technology, though, our business above all else depends on bringing on board the right people, and we are delighted with Peter’s leadership and the talented Twentyfourseven team.”



“We were looking for the next step in the evolution of a business we feel passionate about. Becoming a part of Mediatec and the global NEP Worldwide Network will be a tremendous benefit to both our staff and our clients,” said Peter Lundgren, CEO of Twentyfourseven. “I’m excited about our future.”



Learn more about Mediatec and their full range of live event solutions at mediatecgroup.com, and visit twentyfourseven.se for more on Twentyfourseven.

About Mediatec

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Mediatec has grown to become one of the largest audio-visual technology companies in Europe. We offer advanced solutions for corporate, entertainment, and sporting events around the world. The solutions are "turnkey", which means we can customize audio, light, video, rigging and transportation needs for all large and small events. Mediatec is also a global provider of Digital Signage with many well-known retail and automotive clients. Since April 2015, Mediatec is part of NEP's global network of 3500+ employees driven by a passion for superior service and focus on technical innovation. Together we have completed productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents. Mediatec has multiple offices in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Learn more by visiting us at mediatecgroup.com.

About NEP Group

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

