Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue April, 2020

05/08/2020 | 08:24am EDT
May 8, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - April 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 8, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2020 totaled NT$20,546 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of April 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2020

2019

YoY Change%

April

20,546

21,553

-4.67%

January through April

81,409

74,275

9.60%

Item

April 2020

March 2020

MoM Change%

Net Sales

20,546

22,824

-9.98%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc. MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:23:05 UTC
