Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue April, 2020

May 8, 2020 - 5:00 PM
MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - April 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 8, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2020 totaled NT$20,546 million.
Consolidated Sales Report of April 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)
|
Net Sales
|
2020
|
2019
|
YoY Change%
|
April
|
20,546
|
21,553
|
-4.67%
|
January through April
|
81,409
|
74,275
|
9.60%
|
Item
|
April 2020
|
March 2020
|
MoM Change%
|
Net Sales
|
20,546
|
22,824
|
-9.98%
Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.
