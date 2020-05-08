Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue April, 2020

May 8, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - April 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 8, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2020 totaled NT$20,546 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of April 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2020 2019 YoY Change% April 20,546 21,553 -4.67% January through April 81,409 74,275 9.60%

Item April 2020 March 2020 MoM Change% Net Sales 20,546 22,824 -9.98%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

