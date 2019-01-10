Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2018

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - December 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 10, 2019- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2018 totaled NT$21,387 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of December 2018 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2018 2017 YoY Change% December 21,387 18,652 14.66% January through December 238,057 238,216 -0.07%

Item December 2018 November 2018 MoM Change% Net Sales 21,387 18,669 14.56%

Note (1) : Year 2018 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.