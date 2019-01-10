Log in
Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2018

01/10/2019 | 05:14am EST

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - December 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 10, 2019- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2018 totaled NT$21,387 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of December 2018 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2018

2017

YoY Change%

December

21,387

18,652

14.66%

January through December

238,057

238,216

-0.07%

Item

December 2018

November 2018

MoM Change%

Net Sales

21,387

18,669

14.56%

Note (1) : Year 2018 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:13:05 UTC
