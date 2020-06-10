Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue May, 2020

Jun 10, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - May 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 10, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for May 2020 totaled NT$21,778 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of May 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2020 2019 YoY Change% May 21,778 19,121 13.90% January through May 103,187 93,396 10.48%

Item May 2020 April 2020 MoM Change% Net Sales 21,778 20,546 6.00%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

