Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue May, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:33pm EDT
Jun 10, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - May 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 10, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for May 2020 totaled NT$21,778 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of May 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2020

2019

YoY Change%

May

21,778

19,121

13.90%

January through May

103,187

93,396

10.48%

Item

May 2020

April 2020

MoM Change%

Net Sales

21,778

20,546

6.00%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 17:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pVANTAGE AIRPORT GROUP : Announces the Opening of the Arrivals & Departures Hall at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B
BU
02:00pNexstim Plc resolved on a new stock option plan 2020
GL
01:58pHAGENS BERMAN : NYU Sued by Student and Alumni in Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Repayment After COVID-19 Campus Closure
BU
01:56pCPS Announces $202.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
GL
01:55pLivindi Announces Livindi Logistics to help Facilities Quickly Implement Virtual Visitation, Telehealth and Monitoring
BU
01:55pINNOVATION DEPARTMENT : Raises $3.7 Million to Accelerate DTC Brand Technology Platform
BU
01:54pPTN : Pro Travel Network Inc., has sold Host Travel Agency assets amid change in company direction
AQ
01:53pIndustry Leaders Blockstack and Algorand to Jointly Adopt Clarity Smart Contract Language
PR
01:51pCOVID-19 Impacts Demand- Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2020-2024 | Augmented Growth of IoT to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:51pTwin Rivers Advances Non-Fluorinated Packaging Papers with Acadia EcoBarrier® Reformulation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group