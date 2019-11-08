Log in
Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue October, 2019

11/08/2019 | 05:00am EST
Nov 8, 2019 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - October 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 8, 2019- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for October 2019 totaled NT$22,003 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of October 2019 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2019

2018

YoY Change%

October

22,003

20,836

5.60%

January through October

203,516

198,001

2.79%

Item

October 2019

September 2019

MoM Change%

Net Sales

22,003

23,494

-6.35%

Note (1) : Year 2019 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:59:00 UTC
