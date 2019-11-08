Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue October, 2019

Nov 8, 2019 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - October 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 8, 2019- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for October 2019 totaled NT$22,003 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of October 2019 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2019 2018 YoY Change% October 22,003 20,836 5.60% January through October 203,516 198,001 2.79%

Item October 2019 September 2019 MoM Change% Net Sales 22,003 23,494 -6.35%

Note (1) : Year 2019 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

