Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2018

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - September 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 9, 2018- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for September 2018 totaled NT$23,104 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of September 2018 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2018 2017 YoY Change% September 23,104 22,186 4.14% January through September 177,165 177,813 -0.36%

Item September 2018 August 2018 MoM Change% Net Sales 23,104 23,502 -1.70%

Note (1) : Year 2018 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.