Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:08am EDT

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - September 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 9, 2018- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for September 2018 totaled NT$23,104 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of September 2018 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2018

2017

YoY Change%

September

23,104

22,186

4.14%

January through September

177,165

177,813

-0.36%


Item

September 2018

August 2018

MoM Change%

Net Sales

23,104

23,502

-1.70%

Note (1) : Year 2018 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aResource and Environmental Consultants Ltd, a Concept Life Sciences Group Company, Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growth and Development Plans
BU
11:48aMANCHESTER UNITED : When are our internationals in action?
PU
11:48aVIBRANT : Associate secured 100% lease of its office building at 139 cecil street, singapore
PU
11:47aAngelfish Investments Plc - Additional Update on Investment
PR
11:46a51JOB, INC. : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
PR
11:45aAP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk Invests in Freight-Booking Startup Loadsmart
DJ
11:43aRENISHAW : inVia™ Raman microscope aids the development of the world's lightest mechanical watch
PU
11:43aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW M Motorsport heads to Fuji for the first of two Asian WEC rounds.
PU
11:43aKIN AND CARTA : Full Year Results and Strategy Update
PU
11:43aSERCO : Change in Directorships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3COMMERZBANK : Riding e-commerce wave, Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways loses New York cr..
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : CEO says 2025 targets are conservative

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.