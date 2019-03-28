Mediawan : Announces the Evolution of Its Share Capital Pursuant the Issue of Shares Following the Payment for a Contribution in Kind of Palomar Shares and Conversions of Warrants

Regulatory News:
Mediawan (Paris:MDW):
This document is released as per article L.233-8 II of the French
Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the
Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) in accordance with article 17 of
AMF instruction n° 2016-04 of 21 October 2016.
Following a meeting of the Management Board, the share capital of
Mediawan was today increased to €318,129.65, consisting of 31,812,965
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share
capital increase resulting from a contribution in kind and conversions
of warrants. The 759,030 newly issued shares represent a total of 2.44%
of total share capital.
1. Contribution in kind
In accordance with agreements entered into as part of the acquisition by
Mediawan of a majority stake in Palomar SpA, an Italian law company with
capital of €1,879,61, whose registered office is at Via Guglielmo
Imperiali di Francavilla – 00135 Rome - Italy, registered with the Rome
Trade and Companies Register under registration number 04639660580,
effective on 27 February 2019 (the “Acquisition Date”), Mediawan
concluded an agreement for a contribution in kind with the shareholders
of Palomar (Inaspettatamente S.r.l. and Nicola Serra collectively the
“Transferors”) under which the Transferors undertook to transfer 357,047
Palomar shares they held in accordance with articles L.236-1 et seq and
R.236-1 et seq of the French Commercial Code (the “Transfer”).
The Supervisory Board having previously approved the Transfer in
principle, the Management Board today approved the draft transfer
agreement, the Transfer, its valuation and remuneration, and then noted
the definitive completion of the Transfer and the completion of an
increase in Mediawan’s capital as a result.
a. Reasons for the Transfer
The Transfer has been made in accordance with the terms and conditions
announced on 15 January 2019 (acquisition of a majority stake having
taken place on the Acquisition Date), enabling Mediawan to strengthen
its position in Palomar, holding 71.96% of share capital and voting
rights.
The founder of Palomar, Carlo Degli Esposti, via aspettatamente S.r.l.
of Palomar retains the remaining stake of 28.04% of share capital and
voting rights.
b. Details of the Transfer
The three hundred and fifty-seven thousand and forty-seven (357,047)
shares of Palomar involved in the Transfer represent 19% of the share
capital and voting rights of Palomar (the “Shares”).
The Transferors and Mediawan valued the Shares at €8,048,100.80
(corresponding with an initial value per share on the Acquisition Date
at €22.54). This valuation corresponds to the unit value used for the
purposes of the acquisition of a majority stake in Palomar by Mediawan
and was corroborated by a discounted future cash flow analysis. The
Transfer was completed in accordance with article L.225-147 of the
French Commercial Code.
The value of the Mediawan shares corresponds to the weighted average of
their market price for the two months preceding the initial agreement
dated 19 December 2018 and was confirmed by a multi-criteria approach
which set their real value at €365,504,815 on an undiluted basis
(equivalent to €11.77 per existing share).
Given the real value of each Share transferred, approximately 1.92
Mediawan shares were provided for each Share transferred. The difference
between the issue price of the shares issued in remuneration of Transfer
(€8,048,090.60) and the nominal par value of these shares (€6,837.80)
represents a transfer premium of €8,041,252.80 to be recognised as a
liability on Mediawan’s balance sheet in the “transfer premium” account.
In accordance with article L. 225-147 of the French Commercial Code and
AMF Recommendation 2011-11, for the purposes of the Transfer, Mrs
Sabrina Cohen and Mr Hubert Tubiana were appointed joint transfer
auditors (the “Transfer Auditors”) by a decision of the Paris Commercial
Court of 31 January 2019, charged with assessing the value of the
Transfer and the equitable nature of the remuneration for the Shares
transferred. The reports from the Transfer Auditors has been submitted
to the Paris Commercial Court Registered and made available on the
Mediawan website.
On conclusion of their work, the Transfer Auditors indicate:
-
In their report on the value of the Transfer (dated 18 March 2019)
that they are of the view that “the total valuation of the Transfer
of €8,058,100.80 is not overvalued and, as a consequence, it is at
least equal to the nominal value of the shares to be issued by
Mediawan, increased by the transfer premium and the balance.”
-
In their report on the remuneration of the Transfer (dated 20 March
2019) that they are of the view that “the exchange rate of 1.92
Mediawan shares for each Palomar share, as agreed by the parties to
the Transfer Agreement, is equitable.”
As a result, pursuant to the 19th resolution of the extraordinary
general meeting of 5 June 2018, under which shareholders delegated to
the Management Board all competencies and powers to issue Mediawan
ordinary shares in remuneration of contribution in kind made to
Mediawan, the Management Board today completed a share capital increase
with removal of preferential subscription rights in order to issue the
683,780 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, which have been
subject to an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris on
the same listing line as existing Mediawan shares.
2. Conversions of warrants subscribed into Mediawan shares
Following the conversion of 150,500 warrants, the Management Board has
completed a share capital increase with removal of preferential
subscription rights to issue 72,250 new ordinary shares with a par value
of €0.01 each.
About Mediawan
Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu
Pigasse and raised €250 million from an initial public offering on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris. Since March 2017, Mediawan has
completed eight strategic acquisitions, in this way becoming a new
independent premium audiovisual content player, occupying a leading
position in Europe. The group works in four sub-sectors: production of
original drama and documentary content, operating animation brands,
distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services
and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr
