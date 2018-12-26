Mediawan: Evolution of Share Capital

Regulatory News:
Mediawan (Paris:MDW):
Information related to the total number of shares and voting rights as
per article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
(“AMF”) in accordance with article 17 of AMF instruction n° 2016-04 of
21 October 2016.
Following a meeting of the Management Board, the share capital of
Mediawan was today increased to €310,539.35, consisting of 31,053,935
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share
capital increase resulting from a contribution in kind and conversions
of warrants. The 1,020,200 newly issued shares represent a total of 3.3%
of total share capital.
1. Contribution in kind
In accordance with agreements entered into as part of the acquisition by
Mediawan of a majority stake in On Entertainment, a société par
sctions simplifiée with capital of €4,326,412 (after cancellation of
autoheld shares), whose registered office is at 141 Boulevard Ney, 75018
Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under
registration number 790 159 495, effective on 7 June 2018 (the
“Acquisition Date”), Mediawan concluded an agreement for a contribution
in kind from certain shareholders of On Entertainment (Dimitri Rassam,
Aton Soumache and Maria Novoselova, collectively the “Transferors”)
under which the Transferors undertook to transfer 501,512 On
Entertainment shares they held in accordance with articles L.236-1 et
seq and R.236-1 et seq of the French Commercial Code (the “Transfer”).
The Supervisory Board having previously approved the Transfer in
principle, the Management Board today approved the draft transfer
agreement, the Transfer, its valuation and remuneration, and then noted
the definitive completion of the Transfer and the completion of an
increase in Mediawan’s capital as a result.
a. Reasons for the Transfer
The Transfer has been made in accordance with the terms and conditions
announced on 16 May 2018 (acquisition of a majority stake having taken
place on the Acquisition Date), enabling Mediawan to strengthen its
position in On Entertainment, holding 62.33% of share capital and 61.55%
of voting rights.
The founders of On Entertainment retain a stake of 28.95% of share
capital and 29.63% of voting rights.
b. Details of the Transfer
The five hundred and one thousand five hundred and twelve (501,512)
category A shares in On Entertainment involved in the Transfer represent
11.59% of the share capital and 11.86% of the voting rights of On
Entertainment (the “Shares”).
The Transferors and Mediawan valued
the Shares at €12,939,009.60 (an initial value per share on the
Acquisition Date at €25.80). This valuation corresponds to the unit
value used for the purposes of the acquisition of a majority stake in On
Entertainment by Mediawan and was corroborated by a discounted future
cash flow analysis.
The Transfer was completed in accordance with article L.225-147 of the
French Commercial Code.
The value of the Mediawan shares corresponds to the weighted average of
their market price for the three months preceding the Acquisition Date
and was confirmed by a multi-criteria approach which set their real
value at €388,606,497.17 on an undiluted basis (equivalent to €12.94 per
existing share).
Given the real value of each Share transferred, approximately 1.99
Mediawan shares were provided for each Share transferred. The difference
between the issue price of the shares issued in remuneration of Transfer
(€12,939,000) and the nominal par value of these shares (€10,000)
represents a transfer premium of €12,929,000 to be recognised as a
liability on Mediawan’s balance sheet in the “transfer premium” account.
In accordance with article L. 225-147 of the French Commercial Code and
AMF Recommendation 2011-11, for the purposes of the Transfer, Mrs
Sabrina Cohen and Mr Olivier Salustro were appointed joint transfer
auditors (the Transfer Auditors) by a decision of the Paris Commercial
Court of 24 October 2018, charged with assessing the value of the
Transfer and the equitable nature of the remuneration for the Shares
transferred. The report from the Transfer Auditors has been submitted to
the Registered Offices of the Company and made available on the Mediawan
website.
On conclusion of their work, the Transfer Auditors indicate:
-
In their report on the value of the Transfer (dated 18 December 2018)
that they are of the view that “the total valuation of the Transfer
of €12,939,009.60 is not overvalued and, as a consequence, it is at
least equal to the nominal value of the shares to be issued by
Mediawan, increased by the transfer premium and the balance.”
-
In their report on the remuneration of the Transfer (dated 14 December
2018) that they are of the view that “the exchange rate of 1.99
Mediawan shares for each On Entertainment share, as agreed by the
parties to the Transfer Agreement, is equitable.”
As a result, pursuant to the 19th resolution of the extraordinary
general meeting of 5 June 2018, under which shareholders delegated to
the Management Board all competencies and powers to issue Mediawan
ordinary shares in remuneration of contibution in kind made to Mediawan,
the Management Board today completed a share capital increase with
removal of preferential subscription rights in order to issue the
1,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, which have
been subject to an application for admission to trading on Euronext
Paris on the same listing line as existing Mediawan shares.
2. Conversions of warrants subscribed into Mediawan shares
Following the conversion of 40,400 warrants, the Management Board has
completed a share capital increase with removal of preferential
subscription rights to issue 20,200 new ordinary shares with a par value
of €0.01 each.
