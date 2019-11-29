Log in
Mediawan: Evolution of the Supervisory Board : Monica Galer Coopted, Cécile Cabanis Appointed as VP

11/29/2019 | 02:15pm EST

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker MDW – ISIN: FR0013247137) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required the cooptation of Monica Galer as Supervisory Board member, in place of Rodolphe Belmer pursuant to his decision to resign for personnal purposes.

The Supervisory Board members have decided on 28 November 2019, with immediate effect :

  • the temporary cooptation of Monica Galer as member of the Supervisory Board, now constituted by 7 members. This decision shall be submited for approval to the next general shareholders’ meeting, and
  • the appointment of Cécile Cabanis, Supervisory Board member since April 2016, as Vice- President.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, President of the Management Board : “I would like to warmly thank Rodolphe for his support and contribution to the development of Mediawan since its creation. We are thrilled to welcome Monica, whose international profile and media experience will be of great value to the group. We are also very pleased to strenghten diversity and women representation among the supervisory board.”

Monica Galer, key figure among the media, began her carrier organising the Rotterdam Film Festival, then specialised in movies’ production and distribution.
In 1989, she turns to TV by founding John De Mol Productions’ international department before managing Endemol International’s sales division.
She joins All American Fremantle in London then moves to Paris as Director of international sales at Télé Images group.
In 2000, at FremantleMedia as COO of the dutch subsidiary, then during 2 years as COO FremantleMedia Northen and Southern Europe regrouping 6 countries of which Italy and Spain, she was appointed as CEO of FremantleMedia France in 2007.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME – ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW


© Business Wire 2019
