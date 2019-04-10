Mediawan : Outperforms in 2018

Regulatory News:
Mediawan (Paris:MDW):
-
Solid business performance: revenues of €258.6 million, versus
€115.7 million in 2017, thanks to the dynamism of its production
companies and to the consolidation of acquired companies. At constant
scope, revenues grew by 13.0% to €276.1 million, exceeding the initial
target of €270 million
-
EBITDA1 of €49.1 million for the 2018
financial year (vs. €26.1 m in 2017), giving an EBITDA margin of 19.0%.
-
Consolidation of 5 structuring acquisitions in 2018 to enhance the
exclusive content offer and accelerate future growth ; structuring of
the Group based on 4 core businesses and strengthening of
cross-business functions
-
Premium line-up in terms of fiction, animated content and
documentaries for 2019/2020 enabling organic growth to be maintained
at +10% per year on average over the next 3 years
Mediawan announces today its 2018 annual financial results, following
the closing of the audited annual accounts2 by the
Supervisory Board on April 9, 2019.
Reported key figures
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues (€m)
|
|
258.6
|
|
115.7
|
EBITDA1 (€m)
|
|
49.1
|
|
26.1
|
Attributable net profit/loss (€m)
|
|
5.0
|
|
-6.8
|
Adjusted attributable net profit/loss3 (€m)
|
|
28.9
|
|
11.9
|
Adjusted EPS (€ / share)
|
|
0.99
|
|
0.40
|
Net financial debt4 (€m)
|
|
120.9
|
|
28.5
Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan’s Chairman, says: “Mediawan
recorded solid financial performances in 2018, benefiting from both the
contribution of recent acquisitions and strong organic growth. This
momentum illustrates the pertinence of our strategy focusing on the
production and distribution of premium content, a key factor of
differentiation. We are particularly proud to produce the most popular
series in France and international brands that will be tomorrow's
successes. With an offer enhanced by 8 structuring acquisitions since
its creation, the Group has integrated a new organization based on 4
core businesses with strengthened cross-business functions. Within a
fast-changing environment marked by the arrival of new players, notably
in broadcasting, we are approaching 2019 with confidence and ambition,
and are convinced that Mediawan is perfectly positioned to take
advantage of the substantial demand for premium content”.
Strong revenue growth in 2018, numerous developments across all Group
activities
2018 revenues totaled €258.6 million, €276.1 million pro-forma, up
+13.0% vs. the 2017 pro-forma figure. This growth was notably the result
of the contribution of new acquisitions and the organic growth of the
Group’s various business segments, in particular Mediawan Originals,
Mediawan Animation and Mediawan Rights.
Reported and pro-forma revenues
|
In € million
|
|
2018
Actual5
|
|
2017
Actual
|
|
2018
Pro-forma6
|
|
2017
Pro-forma 6 7
|
|
Change
|
Mediawan Originals
|
|
88.4
|
|
11.8
|
|
93.2
|
|
70.6
|
|
+32%
|
Mediawan Animation
|
|
26.8
|
|
-
|
|
42.4
|
|
38.4
|
|
+10%
|
Mediawan Rights
|
|
35.9
|
|
22.5
|
|
33.5
|
|
27.1
|
|
+23%
|
Mediawan Thematics
|
|
107.1
|
|
81.2
|
|
107.1
|
|
108.2
|
|
-1%
|
Revenues
|
|
258.6
|
|
115.7
|
|
276.1
|
|
244.4
|
|
+13.0%
-
Mediawan Originals, the
leading producer of fiction and documentaries in France with 17
production companies, recorded 2018 revenues of €88.4 million, €93.2
million pro-forma, up +32% vs. 2017. This substantial increase was
notably due to the contribution of recently-acquired companies and the
high volume of successful content broadcasted in 2018.
Over
the last year, Mediawan Originals – which has a portfolio of
prominent franchises (Call My Agent, Apocalypse, Research Unit, Alice
Nevers and Black Spot) – delivered almost 100 hours of programs and
was the top producer of primetime fiction in France, according to the
annual ranking published by Écran Total magazine in September
2018.
In 2018, the Group successfully launched new programs
such as “The Crimson Rivers”, “Hunted” and “Crimson wedding”,
and also co-produced “Je ne suis pas un homme faciIe”, the
first French ‘Netflix Original’ film, broadcasted on the platform
since April 2018.
Prospects for 2019 and 2020 are good, as Mediawan
Originals has already signed up for new seasons of a number of
successful series and is aiming to deliver over 250 hours of programs
over the next two years. The creation and development of new
high-quality franchises and the acceleration in international activity
with numerous ambitious projects will also represent growth drivers
for this core business.
-
Mediawan Animation,
Europe’s leading producer of animated content, recorded 2018 revenues
of €26.8 million, €42.4 million pro-forma (+10%). This core business
has established expertise in the development of successful television
series and feature films and a proven ability to transform franchises
into global brands, sources of additional revenues.
2018
was notably marked by the “Miraculous” phenomenon and the delivery of
13 episodes of “Zakstorm” and 26 episodes of “Arthur et les Minimoys”.
In total, this division delivered 135 half-hour programs over the past
year that are proving to be a significant success in all regions,
regularly generating some of the best viewing figures among young
children.
In addition, supplementary income from the use of
the Group’s intellectual property (distribution sales, Licensing &
Merchandising revenues and advertising income on digital platforms
such as YouTube) also recorded significant growth over the period.
This
core business intends to accelerate its development strategy on both
TV series and feature films, with numerous major projects due to be
launched in 2019 including the new “Power Players” series and the
release of the “Playmobil” movie in the summer. Mediawan
Animation will also continue to capitalize on the success of
“Miraculous Ladybug” with the development of seasons 4 and 5.
-
Mediawan Rights, which
incorporates all of Mediawan’s distribution activities, recorded
revenues of €35.9 million or €33.5 million pro-forma in 2018, up +23%
on 2017. With close to 13,000 hours,
Mediawan Rights has
the largest catalogue of French-language programs, with much of its
content being produced in-house.
Over the last year, the
division strengthened its positions via a number of key agreements,
the sale of the French rights for the “Babylon Berlin” series (16x45’)
to the Canal+ group and the sale of a number of series (“Alice
Nevers”, “Research Units”, “The Mantis”) in European countries,
confirming these markets’ interest in this type of content.
In
2019, activity should remain buoyant thanks to the contribution of
recently-integrated entities and to the increased marketing of
international formats and animated programs. At the same time, the
preponderance of digital and OTT players should continue to alter the
division’s client split and could also lead to new opportunities,
notably with Netflix and Amazon who are continually seeking premium
content for their respective platforms. Lastly, Mediawan Rights
will also keep an eye out for market opportunities to strengthen its
catalogue.
-
Mediawan Thematics, which
specializes in the publishing of channels and associated digital
services, recorded stable revenue of €107.1 million in 2018. With a
strengthened portfolio, Mediawan Thematics has 17 channels including
ABXplore (Belgium), Auto Moto – launched in November 2018 – and AB3
(Switzerland), also launched recently. It thus has strong positions on
thematic channels in France and French-speaking countries.
In
2018, the renegotiation of TV and telecom operator fees and the
decrease in home-shopping revenues were offset by the growth in
advertising revenues which grew across all regions (+6.4%), reflecting
the good viewing figures generated by the Group’s channels. The
renewal of contracts with the majority of distributors and the
successful repositioning of AB1 – which has seen its market share
increase significantly – strengthen 2019 prospects.
Mediawan
Thematics should benefit from additional distribution
opportunities with the major OTT players, notably thanks to certain
launches expected this year. Furthermore, the appetite for eSport, an
area in which the Group has signed partnerships to develop an
innovative offer, could be a source of additional income.
Reported EBITDA of €49.1 million, strong operating margin at 19%
EBITDA amounted to €49.1 million, or an operating margin of 19.0%, after
taking into account the amortization of audiovisual rights (other than
those related to business combinations) for €110 million. This high
margin level demonstrates the relevance of Mediawan's model, which is
present throughout the content chain and is able to maximize the value
of the rights produced through its distribution activity.
The evolution from the 22.6% level in 2017 was fully anticipated by the
group and results from the strong growth in production volumes, whose
immediate profitability is less than that achieved later through the
distribution activity.
The reported operating profit was €3.6 million, and was
significantly impacted by the following elements:
-
amortization of the goodwill allocated to tangible and intangible
fixed assets for €(30.1) million;
-
non-recurring expenses of €(5.6) million associated with acquisitions
and reorganization costs;
-
accounting impact, with no impact on the Group’s cash position, of
elements similar to remuneration elements under IFRS to the tune of
€(4.6) million.
Adjusted net profit group share8 of €28.9
million
In total, net profit group share was €5.0 million in 2018, once
the following are taken into account: (i) financial result for €(3.2)
million, (ii) corporate tax income of €5.5 million and (iii) €(0.9)
million in minority interests.
In order to facilitate the interpretation of the Group's actual
performance, adjusted net income has been presented by neutralising the
impact of exceptional items8.
Adjusted net income (Group share) amounted to €28.9 million, compared
with €11.9 million in 2017.
Solid financial structure: net debt9 of €121
million and shareholders’ equity of €222 million at the end of 2018
The
increase in shareholders’ equity, group share, from €209.1 million at
December 31, 2017 to €219.4 million at December 31, 2018, was chiefly
the result of (i) the net profit of €5.0 million, (ii) capital increases
following the exercise of warrants for €18.6 million and (iii) the
non-monetary impact associated with the writing down of minority
interest purchase commitments net of changes in scope for €(16.9)
million.
At December 31, 2018, the Group’s net financial debt was €120.9 million,
versus €28.5 million at December 31, 2017, the increase in debt over the
period being chiefly due to the impact of the Group’s acquisitions for
more than €100 million. Moreover, on December 19, 2018 Mediawan signed
agreements regarding the setting up of additional credit of €230
million, thus strengthening the Group’s balance sheet structure and
providing it with the means to continue implementing its external growth
strategy, notably abroad.
Integration of acquired companies and acceleration in international
development
In 2018, Mediawan continued to implement its
consolidation strategy with the integration of a number of companies:
Storia Television, Makever, ON Entertainment, Mon Voisin Productions and
Mai Juin Productions.
These entities are perfectly in keeping with
Mediawan’s strategic objectives, i.e. the production of premium content
with recognized brands, a high-value catalogue supported by the Group’s
international network, substantial growth prospects and, most
importantly, a pool of exceptionally talented people.
More recently, Mediawan acquired a majority stake in the leading
independent Italian producer of series, films and documentaries,
Palomar, thus signing its first strategic acquisition outside France.
This alliance will help support and increase the broadcasting of Italian
programs on an international level. Mediawan also intends to use this
acquisition to consolidate its relationships with Italian broadcasters
and multiply opportunities to adapt premium formats that have
significant potential on this market.
Substantial line-up and good 2019 prospects
In 2019,
Mediawan intends to continue implementing its growth strategy using
clearly-identified levers, i.e.:
-
capitalize on the exponential demand for premium content to accelerate
the development of production activities and the creation of prominent
franchises, thus laying the groundwork for future growth;
-
increase its international production capacities and strengthen its
leadership position through targeted acquisitions in Europe;
-
launch new projects and develop other sources for monetizing content
(granting of licenses, merchandising and distribution of videos via
digital channels);
-
take advantage of the Mediawan group’s independence and specificity to
attract the most talented people and the most promising projects.
These ambitions are reflected in the prospects for profitable organic
growth, averaging around 10% per year over the next 3 years. This growth
will allow EBITDA to increase despite a dilutive mix effect on the
operating margin level given the sharp increase in production volumes.
The annual financial report will be available shortly on: https://mediawan.fr/fr/information-reglementee/
Next
financial press release: Q1 2019 revenues, end-May 2019.
About Mediawan
Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu
Pigasse and raised €250 million from an initial public offering on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris. Since March 2017, Mediawan has
completed eight strategic acquisitions, in this way becoming a new
independent premium audiovisual content player, occupying a leading
position in Europe. The group works in four sub-sectors: production of
original drama and documentary content, operating animation brands,
distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services
and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr
Mediawan, an independent European audiovisual content platform is listed
on Euronext Paris Compartment B. Eligible to PEA-PME – ISIN:
FR0013247137 – Ticker: MDW
APPENDICES
1. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT – PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO
DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND JANUARY 1 TO DECEMBER 31, 2017
|
In € millions
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
258.6
|
|
115.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
125.5
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases and external expenses
|
|
(96.2)
|
|
(34.6)
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
(90.1)
|
|
(33.9)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(38.3)
|
|
(13.4)
|
Depreciation, amortization and provisions (net)
|
|
(110.4)
|
|
(29.8)
|
Other depreciation (excl. audiovisual rights)
|
|
(5.2)
|
|
(2.8)
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
|
(10.2)
|
|
(4.7)
|
Amortization of assets recognized through bus. combinations
|
|
(30.1)
|
|
(21.7)
|
EBIT
|
|
3.6
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
(8.4)
|
|
(3.8)
|
Other financial income and expenses
|
|
5.3
|
|
0.0
|
Financial profit (loss)
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit (loss)
|
|
0.5
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
5.5
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss)
|
|
5.9
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from equity affiliates
|
|
(0.0)
|
|
-
|
Income from activities held for sale or discontinued
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net profit (loss)
|
|
5.9
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (loss), Group share
|
|
5.0
|
|
(6.8)
|
Minority interests
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share (€)
|
|
0.172
|
|
(0.233)
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share (€)
|
|
0.163
|
|
(0.232)
2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
In € millions
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
361.3
|
|
209.4
|
Goodwill
|
|
164.7
|
|
96.4
|
Tangible assets (property, plant, equipment)
|
|
18.6
|
|
18.5
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.1
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
9.6
|
|
2.4
|
Non-current assets
|
|
555.2
|
|
328.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories and work-in-progress
|
|
0.8
|
|
2.0
|
Trade receivables
|
|
94.7
|
|
46.9
|
Other receivables
|
|
52.2
|
|
14.9
|
Current tax receivables
|
|
7.6
|
|
1.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
45.9
|
|
82.5
|
Current assets
|
|
201.3
|
|
147.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
756.5
|
|
476.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
Share premium
|
|
234.8
|
|
216.2
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(0.1)
|
Other reserves
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
0.1
|
Retained earnings (deficit)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(7.4)
|
Shareholders’ equity, Group share
|
|
219.4
|
|
209.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minority interests
|
|
2.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders’ equity
|
|
221.6
|
|
209.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings and other non-current fin. liab.
|
|
148.3
|
|
95.1
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
36.1
|
|
-
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
|
3.4
|
|
3.1
|
Long-term provisions
|
|
7.8
|
|
7.9
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
41.5
|
|
42.2
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
237.0
|
|
148.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings and other current fin. liab.
|
|
60.2
|
|
15.9
|
Short-term provisions
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
Trade and other operating payables
|
|
129.8
|
|
76.4
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
106.6
|
|
23.2
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
0.9
|
|
2.2
|
Current liabilities
|
|
297.8
|
|
118.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
756.5
|
|
476.2
1 EBITDA calculated after amortization of audiovisual rights
(excluding those related to business combinations).
2
Accounts under audit
3 Net income adjusted for other
operating income and expenses, depreciation of assets acquired through
business combinations and exceptional financial income and expenses (net
of tax).
4 Financial debt excluding loans related to
productions.
5 Includes a contribution of €0.4 million
from the support division in 2018.
6 Proforma financialresults including the annual contribution of all companies in the
scope of consolidation for the 2018 financial year
7
Includes the IFRS 15 restating of all Group companies apart from ON
Entertainment.
8 Net income adjusted for other operating
income and expenses, depreciation of assets acquired through business
combinations and exceptional financial income and expenses (net of tax).
9
Financial debt excluding production-related loans
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005692/en/