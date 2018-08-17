Log in
Medibank Private : AND AHM TO PROVIDE UP TO $6M IN FINANCIAL RELIEF TO DROUGHT-AFFECTED CUSTOMERS

08/17/2018 | 12:21am CEST

Medibank and ahm will extend support for drought-affected farmers by providing up to $6 million in financial relief to its customers in the farming community.

Thousands of farmers are expected to benefit from the financial relief, which will go towards covering the cost of premiums for up to 6 months.

Medibank Chief Customer Officer David Koczkar said its support will allow farmers to focus on their farms as the drought continues to have a widespread impact on communities in Queensland and New South Wales.

'We will provide relief for affected customers so that they can focus on their families and their business,' Mr Koczkar said.

'The drought continues to impact Australian farmers across the country and our customers are doing it tough. The drought is taking an emotional and physical toll on our farmers, and that's why it is critical they get support for their health and wellbeing, and maintain their health cover.

'That's also why we are launching a free and confidential telephone counselling service to help support our customers who might be dealing with mental health issues. Customers can call the Medibank and ahm Drought Support Line on 1800 696 876.

'We hope this makes a difference to farmers during one of the worst droughts on record.'

To access financial relief:

Medibank and ahm customers who have hospital cover, are receiving the Farm Household Allowance (FHA) and are in a drought-affected area will be eligible for the premium relief under Medibank's ex-gratia scheme.

The financial relief will be available immediately until 31 December 2018 - and eligible customers will receive up to 6 months premium relief from the day of application.

Alternatively, eligible customers can choose to suspend their policy for up to 2 years.

To find out more about the financial relief measures available, Medibank customers can contact

134 190 and ahm customers can contact 1300 214 416.

Media enquiries

Emily Ritchie: 0429 642 418 / emily.ritchie@medibank.com.au

Disclaimer

Medibank Private Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:20:08 UTC
