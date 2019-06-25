Medica : Deepens Roots in Nebraska with Hire of Patrick Bourne as Market Leader

Jason Yoo Also Added as Director of Field Sales

Medica today announced the hire of Patrick Bourne as Market Leader for the state of Nebraska. In this role, Bourne will be will work with Medica leadership in the individual, Medicare and commercial group market segments to set strategic direction and execute the organization’s growth and customer satisfaction strategies. In addition, he will be responsible for strengthening Medica’s brand presence by fostering relationships with providers, community leaders, brokers, regulators, policymakers and other business partners in order to achieve Medica’s goals.

His first day with Medica will be July 1, 2019 and he will be based in Medica’s Omaha office.

Before coming to Medica, Bourne was a senior vice president/local practice leader for Aon Risk Solutions in Omaha. Prior to that, he held several executive leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. Bourne also served for seven years in the Nebraska Legislature, representing an Omaha district. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a juris doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha.

Medica also recently hired Jason Yoo as director of field sales. Yoo, who also is located in the Omaha office, is responsible for sales performance management, broker recruitment and other business development activities in Medica’s Medicare and Individual and Family Business market segments. Before joining Medica, Yoo worked at Mutual of Omaha as national sales director for its Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan business. He graduated from Bellevue University with a master’s degree in business administration.

“Medica is growing in Nebraska,” said John Naylor, Medica President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to continue our momentum as we look for additional opportunities to serve the citizens of Nebraska. We believe that in order to do that effectively, it is essential that we have leaders on the ground who are well-established in the community and who understand the market as well as our business. I am confident that Pat and Jason possess those qualities and their work will have a positive impact on the lives of Nebraskans.”

