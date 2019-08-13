Medica : Introduces Insulin Cost Relief Program in North Dakota

North Dakota Members Will Not Pay More than $25 per Month

Medica today announced it will expand to North Dakota its cap on the maximum amount members in the state will pay for their insulin. Starting January 1, 2020, all members of fully insured commercial groups headquartered in North Dakota and individual ACA members in North Dakota will pay no more than $25 for each 30-day supply of insulin. This enhancement will apply to all insulin covered by their plan. Medica last week introduced the insulin cost relief program for members in Minnesota.

This benefit improvement will not have an effect on member premiums already filed with the State of North Dakota for 2020.

“The cost of insulin poses a significant financial burden for many people. Our leadership team decided to make an investment in our North Dakota members to limit their financial burden and we came up with this solution,” said John Naylor, Medica President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is another example of the actions Medica takes to address the health care issues our members and customers face. Actions like this are what they have come to expect as they put their trust in us and we support them with their health care needs.”

Medica has a long history of providing personalized support to members through diabetes education and care management programs that focus on preventing and managing the disease in the most effective way possible. This program will offer more affordable access to insulin, the price of which manufacturers have been increasing at an unsustainable rate. More than 30 million Americans need the life-saving drug. According to a report from a working group at the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the list price of insulin has more than doubled in the last decade.

About Medica

Medica (medica.com) is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Medica’s vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. Medica’s annual report, which includes the organization’s community involvement activities, is available online.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005498/en/