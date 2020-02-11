Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medicaid Managed Care Penetration At 70% Nationally; 0% To 100% At The State Level: New OPEN MINDS Analysis, 2011 & 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:27am EST

Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by OPEN MINDSU.S. Population Enrolled In Managed Care, 2011-2018: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, found that 70% of the Medicaid population was enrolled in managed care in 2018. Three states (Hawaii, Nebraska, and Tennessee) have 100% of their insured populations in Medicaid managed care, while there are 10 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming) with no consumers in Medicaid managed care.

This report provides an overview of the insured population enrolled in managed care plans between 2011 and 2018; the populations examined in the report include those with health insurance through commercial health plans, Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. The report also covers state characteristics of managed care coverage between 2016 and 2018, as well as the proportion of managed care enrollees by payer and state.

“Over the next decade, as more beneficiaries begin to age, and more begin to have some type of chronic condition, it is likely that the population of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in managed care will increase” said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger. “Across the board, the main goal is to achieve the triple aim: Better population health management, improved consumer outcomes, and lower costs. As a result, tracking managed care enrollment at the state and national level will continue to be at the forefront the industry.”

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: Health Plan Marketing Strategy – Reading The State-Specific Market Landscape. The report, U.S. Population Enrolled In Managed Care, 2011-2018: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $295.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment 

Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
openminds@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aCOMPETITION IN THE DIGITAL AGE : Competition Bureau unveils its 2020-2024 vision
PU
11:48aVALUETRONICS : Statement Regarding the Impact of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak on Group's Operation in PRC
PU
11:48aDistrict Court Decision to Approve T-Mobile Merger Puts Jobs at Risk
PU
11:48aTEXTRON : Bell Teams Up with Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Airlines to Explore Air Mobility
PU
11:48aTRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:48aDigital Ally, Inc. and InSight Mobile Data Announce Partnership
GL
11:47aHEINEKEN Announces Departure of President Europe
GL
11:46aMUSTI GROUP PLC : The institutional offering has been oversubscribed and the subscription period ended; trading on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on 13 February 2020
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11 February 2020
AQ
11:46aJDA Software Announces Company Name Change to Blue Yonder
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group