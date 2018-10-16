Medicaid Plans Administrative Expense Growth: Fastest Since 2014

Medicaid-focused health plans had increases of 5.5% in core
administrative costs in 2017, the highest since 2014. This compares to
last year’s increase of 1.4%. Increases are calculated for continuously
participating plans, after eliminating the effect of mix changes.
On an as-reported basis, per member core costs increased by 7.1%
compared with 3.9% in the prior year. Cost increases exclude the effect
of ACA-related and other taxes, which plummeted. If included, total
administrative expenses would have declined by 3.5%.
Account and Membership Administration expenses grew by 5.9% per member,
higher than the 1.1% growth posted for 2016. Medical and Provider
Management flipped from a decline to an increase of 5.7% in 2017, while
the Corporate Services Cluster grew by 12.0%.
The Corporate Services Function, including HR, Legal Facilities and
similar activities, was the most important source of growth in Core
expenses for Medicaid plans. The growth in the Actuarial function was
the most rapid. While not included in Core expenses, growth in Risk
Adjustment expense was both the fastest growing and most important
source of growth for the Sales and Marketing cluster.
Staffing ratios were higher, while compensation and outsourcing
increased slightly over last year.
The median core costs for the universe were $28.83 per member per month,
lower than last year’s $29.56. The median administrative expense ratio
was 8.4%, unchanged from last year. Median Core costs for Medicaid
products of the plans was 6.2% of premiums.
Additional information was published recently in Plan Management
Navigator, and is posted here.
This Navigator analysis excerpts from the 2018 Medicaid edition
of the Sherlock Benchmarks. The benchmarking study analyzes
in-depth surveys of 12 health plans focused on Medicaid. They
collectively serve 9.1 million comprehensive members, of which 4.1
million are Medicaid. With Medicaid results from other universes
included in the reports of the study, the Benchmarks include 18 plans
serving five million Medicaid members.
Health plans that optimize their administrative costs amplify their
operating profits and mute operating losses. “Managing what you measure”
facilitates achievement of that goal. In a competitive environment,
measurement implies comparison with the leaders in your industry.
The Sherlock Benchmarks reflect 818 health plan years of experience
spanning 21 consecutive years. They are “the gold standard” of
benchmarks used to measure and manage health plan administrative
activities. Thus planning, budgeting and cost-benefit analyses are
credibly informed by the Sherlock Benchmarks.
Besides the Medicaid universe, other universes include Blue Cross Blue
Shield Plan plans, Independent / Provider – Sponsored plans, and
Medicare plans. Collectively, the 40 participating plans serve 53
million insured Americans.
Sherlock Company (www.sherlockco.com),
based in North Wales, Pennsylvania, provides informed solutions for
health plan financial management. Since its founding in 1987, Sherlock
Company has been known for its impartiality and technical competence in
service to its clients.
