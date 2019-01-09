Medical Accident Claim Industry Stalwart Medical Reimbursements of America Hits Unprecedented Milestone

Medical Reimbursements of America (MRA), the Franklin, Tennessee-based
company providing workers’ compensation and auto accident revenue
management for hospitals nationwide, enters its twentieth year. The
company, which was a founding organization in this specialty
reimbursement space, has collected more than $3.5 billion for hospitals
for services provided to patients injured as result of an accident and
has processed more than three million specialty claims.
Accident claims represent less than three percent of a hospital’s
revenue but are often complex and time-consuming to collect accurately
and completely. These specialty claims are paid by payers that are
outside of the typical insurance companies managed by a hospital’s
revenue cycle experts and require a unique set of expertise,
comprehensive technology, and often legal intervention to manage
effectively. Over its tenure, Medical Reimbursements of America has a
proprietary technology, AcciClaim™, that yields exceptional results
because of the vast payer and claim intelligence amassed over two
decades of managing and processing accident claims.
Attorney Michael Ford, the company’s Chief Development Officer and one
of its original employees, discusses the company’s evolution.
“Early on, we relied upon our legal expertise and understanding of these
unique payers to be successful for our clients, and that was great
because it was an area that hospitals just didn’t want to focus on,”
said Ford. “Today, we deploy an unprecedented technology that is rich
because of the twenty years of intelligence we have learned from the
more than three million claims we have processed over our tenure.”
The company employs more than 200 reimbursement specialists, revenue
cycle experts, and attorneys who focus solely on collecting all that our
clients are entitled to for the services they provide to patients
involved in accidents. The team has deep expertise in the unique
regulations and requirements of each state and AcciClaim, the company’s
innovative and robust technology, provides the foundation for swift
reconciliation.
“Managing accident claims isn’t something we tack-on to other services
we offer, it is all we do, and all we have done, from the beginning,”
stated Ford. “Our customers find that the level of fidelity and
expertise we bring to the table outpaces what they can achieve
internally and what they have experienced with other vendors who are
less experienced or equipped.”
The challenges facing healthcare organizations from a financial
perspective continue to compound. Payers and providers are fighting for
every dollar. Revenue cycle leaders continue to feel the pressure to
direct resources toward interactions with patients and focusing on
customer service rather than diverting attention to finite management of
complex claims.
“Hospitals have an acute need and hearty appetite for resources like
MRAs that ensure reimbursement for their services are adjudicated
properly and appropriately within the myriad of contractual and
government rules and regulations required,” stated CEO Mark Talley. “Our
unwavering commitment to bringing the very best resources, expertise and
intelligence to our clients remains at the forefront for our business.”
