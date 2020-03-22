Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Alley Association : Launches “COVID-19 Resource Connect” Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

On Sunday, the Medical Alley Association launched its “COVID-19 Resource Connect” tool to help combat shortages caused by COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus.

As COVID-19 continues progressing around the world, the Medical Alley Association has received countless communications from its members, some seeking resources and help, others willing to offer time, resources, and assistance. The COVID-19 Resource Connect tool will help to connect those combatting COVID-19 and needing assistance with those who can fulfill their needs. This tool will also connect companies already producing in-need goods with companies that have available manufacturing capacity.

“Medical Alley is once again demonstrating its unmatched ability to communicate, connect, and collaborate in order to address the world’s biggest healthcare challenges,” said Shaye Mandle, President and CEO of the Medical Alley Association. “We invite all parties around the globe to use our COVID-19 Resource Connect tool in order to assist in ensuring no patient has to go without the life-saving resources they need due to lack of supplies and capabilities,” Mandle said.

Interested organizations can access the tool through the Medical Alley Association COVID-19 Resource Connect page. Any organization around the globe can participate, regardless if they are a member of the Medical Alley Association.

To learn more about how Medical Alley is combatting COVID-19 visit us here.

About the Medical Alley Association

Founded in 1984, the Medical Alley Association supports and advances the global leadership of Medical Alley’s healthcare industry, and its connectivity around the world. MAA delivers the collective influence, intelligence and interactions that support Medical Alley.

www.medicalalley.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:05pSÜDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:03pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hotel Owners Furlough Thousands of Workers, Cut Staff -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:00pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Expects 2019 Net Profit to Fall 50%
DJ
07:47pStock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
07:47pWARREGO ENERGY : WGO rejects non-binding indicative proposal from Strike
PU
07:47pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07:32pGTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
07:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CSL as Equal-weight
AQ
07:31pMorgans rates SHL as Add
AQ
07:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PMV as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
4EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : puts Brazil-based workers on furlough to protect them from coronavirus
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group