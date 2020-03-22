Medical Alley Association : Launches “COVID-19 Resource Connect” Tool

On Sunday, the Medical Alley Association launched its “COVID-19 Resource Connect” tool to help combat shortages caused by COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus.

As COVID-19 continues progressing around the world, the Medical Alley Association has received countless communications from its members, some seeking resources and help, others willing to offer time, resources, and assistance. The COVID-19 Resource Connect tool will help to connect those combatting COVID-19 and needing assistance with those who can fulfill their needs. This tool will also connect companies already producing in-need goods with companies that have available manufacturing capacity.

“Medical Alley is once again demonstrating its unmatched ability to communicate, connect, and collaborate in order to address the world’s biggest healthcare challenges,” said Shaye Mandle, President and CEO of the Medical Alley Association. “We invite all parties around the globe to use our COVID-19 Resource Connect tool in order to assist in ensuring no patient has to go without the life-saving resources they need due to lack of supplies and capabilities,” Mandle said.

Interested organizations can access the tool through the Medical Alley Association COVID-19 Resource Connect page. Any organization around the globe can participate, regardless if they are a member of the Medical Alley Association.

To learn more about how Medical Alley is combatting COVID-19 visit us here.

