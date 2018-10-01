Medical Carts Market: Mobile Medical Carts, Medical Storage Carts, Strategic Sourcing Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Medical Carts Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Simplification of the category management process in a market that is subject to dynamic demand is a common quest for every investor. This procurement report offers tried and proven resolution to all the procurement related challenges faced in the medical carts market. Reach our experts if you seek answers to queries pertaining to your business goals.

This procurement report offers a 360-degree overview of the medical carts market, the key challenges, and the major driving forces behind the demand and supply curve for this market. This report suggests that the market is poised to witness substantial growth, which is a result of the recent infrastructure modernization of the hospitals. This has peaked the demand for the mobile medical carts and medical storage carts. Purchase the full report and know more such critical factors that are changing the outlook and the pricing structure of the medical carts market.

“The buyers must assess the feasibility of the medical carts for its use as a multi-utility platform for procedures such as in surgical theatres, emergency rooms, and for regular rounds at medical facilities,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge highlight the following KPIs for investors to develop an optimal procurement strategy and ensure business continuity in the medical carts market:

Classified as medical devices by the US FDA, medical carts have to be tested and certified for compliance with standards such as the IEC 6061.

Buyers should prefer medical carts with proven ergonomic designs to reduce operational discomfort for caregivers; thereby, reducing chances of occupational hazards.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcare category offer a comprehensive coverage of category pricing strategies and supplier performance metrics. The reports also offer insights into supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

